* China manufacturing sector contracts for fourth straight
month
* Ukraine tension escalates; may affect oil, gas supplies
By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
SINGAPORE, May 5 Brent crude climbed towards
$109 a barrel on Monday supported by rising tensions in Ukraine
although a private survey showing China's manufacturing sector
contracted for a fourth consecutive month in April prevented
stronger gains.
China's economy continued to lose momentum in April with the
HSBC/Markit final purchasing managers' index reading easing to
48.1, lower than a preliminary reading but up slightly from an
eight-month low in March.
"This shouldn't be a huge shock to oil markets," said Ben Le
Brun, a market analyst with OptionsXpress in Sydney.
Brent crude for June delivery was 18 cents higher at
$108.77 per barrel by 0721 GMT, after settling 83 cents higher.
U.S. oil was 42 cents higher at $100.18, following a rise of 34
cents on Friday.
Brent was supported by increasing tension in Ukraine over
the weekend as violence moved to the western part of the
country, with dozens of pro-Russian activists killed in a blaze
at a building in Odessa they had occupied after clashes with
pro-Kiev groups.
Pro-Russian militants then stormed a police station in
Odessa on Sunday and freed nearly 70 fellow activists.
Russia has said it would reduce natural gas supplies to
Ukraine in June if no prepayment is received this month, raising
concerns that energy supplies to the European Union could be
affected.
A third of the EU's gas demand is met by Russia, with almost
half of that passing through Ukraine. Russia also ships crude
oil through Ukraine to countries in Eastern Europe via the
Druzhba pipeline.
"It is a concern and it could be a positive for Brent given
the supply chain in Europe," said Le Brun of OptionsXpress.
U.S. JOBS
The disappointing Chinese manufacturing number came after
the U.S. economy added 288,000 jobs in April, more than expected
and the largest increase since January 2012, which helped lift
oil prices on Friday.
"The robust releases underpinned strong recovery in the U.S.
economy after the bitter winter slump, (and) this highlights
optimistic demand prospect in crude oil going forward," analysts
at Phillip Futures said in a note.
With Washington in the process of curtailing its massive
monetary stimulus, which has helped support oil prices, the loss
of steam in China's growth engine in the past year has left
investors second-guessing about possible stimulus measures from
Beijing.
Supply from Libya remained limited even after tribesmen
ended their blockade of the El Sharara oilfield as production
cannot resume until a separate protest at a connecting pipeline
is resolved, an oil official said on Sunday.
Iraq's monthly oil exports reached 2.512 million barrels per
day (bpd) in April, rising from 2.139 million bpd in March.
Exports from the south of the country, where the bulk of Iraq's
crude is produced and shipped abroad, reached its highest since
2003.
