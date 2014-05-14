* Brent, U.S. oil hold steady near two-week highs
* U.S. oil inventories expected to drop as driving season
nears
* Libyan oil output still uncertain after protest ended
By Keith Wallis
SINGAPORE, May 14 Brent futures held above $109
a barrel on Wednesday near a two-week high, boosted by
expectations of a fall in U.S. oil inventories, and supported by
the deteriorating situation in Ukraine and the potential for
other supply disruptions.
Both the European and U.S. benchmarks rose to two-week peaks
on Tuesday as analysts said they expect supplies were drawn down
further in the United States last week as the country nears the
start of its summer driving season.
Seven soldiers were killed and seven wounded in an ambush on
Tuesday in the biggest single loss of life by the Ukrainian army
since it was sent to eastern Ukraine to smash pro-Russian
separatist groups.
Brent crude for June delivery rose 21 cents to
$109.45 a barrel at 0457 GMT after closing up 83 cents. It
earlier hit $109.49 on Wednesday, the highest since April 28.
The June contract expires on Thursday.
U.S. oil was up 36 cents to $102.06 a barrel after
finishing $1.11 higher in the previous session at its highest
settlement since April 24.
"People are watching Brent for supply risks from Russia,
Ukraine and Libya," said Tetsu Emori, a commodity fund manager
at Astmax.
But investors were more focused on the United States, which
is heading into the summer driving season when oil demand is
expected to increase and pull down stocks, he added.
Stocks of U.S. crude oil at Cushing, Oklahoma, dropped to
their lowest levels since 2008 in the week to May 2, and
analysts surveyed by Reuters expect supplies were drawn down
again last week.
According to industry group the American Petroleum Institute
stocks at Cushing fell 590,000 barrels last week, while
nationwide commercial crude stocks rose 912,000 barrels.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its
more closely watched official oil data later on Wednesday.
Brent could climb to $110 a barrel and U.S. crude could hit
$103 a barrel in the short-term if there were further draws in
U.S crude stocks, Emori said.
"From the last week of this month normally oil prices
increase until the end of the summer. I'm quite bullish on the
oil market," Emori said.
RUSSIA, UKRAINE, LIBYA
New European Union sanctions targeting 13 people and two
Crimean companies will hinder efforts to defuse the Ukraine
crisis, Russia has said, with Moscow also urging the West to
persuade Kiev to hold discussions on the country's future before
a May 25 presidential election.
Meanwhile, with Libya's oil output at just 235,000 barrels
per day (bpd), details about the output from the nation's
340,000 bpd oilfield remain uncertain after protesters ended a
shutdown, the National Oil Corporation said on Tuesday.
"Libya's oil minister said the oil fields would be running
in a few days, but we don't have any information. We are
carefully watching that," Emori said.
One bright note on global supply came when a U.S. official
said on Tuesday that a deal between Iran and the six world
powers over Tehran's controversial nuclear programme is possible
by the self-imposed July 20 deadline even though "there are some
very significant gaps".
(Reporting By Keith Wallis; Editing by Tom Hogue)