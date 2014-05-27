* New Ukraine leader says no talks with "terrorists"
* Eastern Libya oil rebel rejects new government
* Iran: powers want "too much" in nuclear talks, hurdles
surmountable
* Brent crude may retrace to $109.41 -technicals
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, May 27 Brent crude rose towards $111
per barrel on Tuesday amid supply disruption worries as Ukraine
launched air strikes to put down a separatist revolt and Libya
struggled to rein in rebels.
Heightened geo-political risks have helped Brent gain more
than 6 percent since hitting this year's low of $103.95 in early
April. Investors are now awaiting a slew of economic indicators
from the United States and Europe to gauge the demand outlook
for oil and assess the benchmarks' price direction.
Brent crude gained 22 cents to $110.54 a barrel by
0352 GMT, less than $2 away from the high for the year of
$112.39. U.S. oil was up 3 cents at $104.38.
"We may not have to wait too long before oil markets spring
to life as traders await key data later tonight to get a sense
of the appetite of the world's top consumer," said Ben Le Brun,
market analyst with OptionsXpress.
"Right now the market is listless with very, very low
volumes traded and supply side issues continuing to weigh on
everybody's minds."
Latest durable goods orders, consumer confidence and Dallas
Fed manufacturing index are some of the indicators due later in
the day from the United States, and till the time those numbers
are out trade in both the benchmarks will be capped 50 cents
higher or lower from current levels, Le Brun said.
Geopolitical tensions, however, continued to underpin oil
prices. Ukraine launched air strikes and a paratrooper assault
against pro-Russian rebels who seized an airport on Monday, as
its newly elected leader rejected any talks with "terrorists"
and said a robust military campaign in the east should be able
to put down a separatist revolt in "a matter of hours".
Ukraine is a main gas supply route to Europe from Russia.
In Libya, the leader of the protesters occupying the
country's oil ports said he did not recognise Prime Minister
Ahmed Maiteeq's new government and suggested a previously agreed
deal to end his blockade could be in jeopardy.
Oil, particularly Brent, also drew support from demand
growth hopes amid expectations the European Central Bank (ECB)
is preparing a package of policy options to offer some stimulus
for the euro zone economy.
Five people familiar with the measures being prepared
detailed plans involving a potential rate cut, including the
ECB's deposit rate going negative for the first time, along with
targeted measures for small- and mid-sized firms measures.
MARKET OUTLOOK
"If policy measures are announced to help boost growth in
the euro zone, that should have a positive impact on Brent
prices and also spill over to support WTI," Le Brun said,
referring to the U.S. benchmark.
Investors are watching progress of ongoing talks between
Iran and world powers to find a solution to Tehran's
controversial nuclear programme.
Iran said that world powers were "demanding too much" in
negotiations aimed at reaching a deal by a July deadline, but
hurdles could be overcome. Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif
said a compromise was still possible despite the difficulties.
Brent faces resistance at $110.99 per barrel and may retrace
to support at $109.41, while U.S. oil looks exhausted while
approaching a resistance zone of $104.50-$104.99, according to
Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)