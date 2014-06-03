* China factory activity contracts but still improves
* U.S. manufacturing sector expands in May
* OPEC oil output to hit 3-month high in May
* Coming up: API weekly oil data; 2030 GMT
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, June 3 Brent edged up near $109 a
barrel on Tuesday, just off a three-week low, as positive
economic indicators from the United States and China lifted the
fuel demand outlook in the world's two largest oil consumers,
offsetting a rise in OPEC production.
Tuesday's survey results on Chinese services and
manufacturing activity reinforced hopes that the nation's
economy is stabilising after the country's growth slowed to an
18-month low in the first quarter.
July Brent crude rose 7 cents to $108.90 a barrel by
0351 GMT after touching the lowest since May 13 during Monday's
session. U.S. crude for July delivery edged up 4 cents to
$102.51 a barrel.
In May, China's services sector grew at its fastest in six
months, according to an official survey. China's export orders
improved although factory activity still contracted, a private
bank survey showed.
"Both (surveys) are coming largely in line with
expectations, that's why we're seeing oil prices not really
reacting at this stage," said Ben Le Brun, a markets analyst at
OptionsXpress in Sydney.
"In the Asian session, we're still playing a little bit of
catch up to the U.S. manufacturing data."
U.S. manufacturing activity expanded in May, putting the
world's top economy seemingly on a firmer path to recovery, but
a slowdown in euro zone factory growth boosted expectations of
policy easing by the European Central Bank.
"We want to see that improving picture in the global
economic sense, which will indicate that there will be that
demand there to pick up the oil supply," Le Brun said.
AMPLE SUPPLY
Ample supply weighed on oil prices, with OPEC's output
forecast to rise to its highest in three months in May on
increased supplies from Angola and Iraq. Russia's oil production
is on a gradual decline, but remained above 10 million barrels
per day (bpd).
Iraq has moved closer to its 3.4-million-bpd crude export
target for 2014 after it started operations at a new Single
Point Mooring (SPM) terminal in the country's south that can
handle 800,000 bpd of oil.
Oil exports from Iraq rose by 8 percent in May to reach
2.582 million bpd from the previous month, the oil ministry
said.
Some analysts, though, still doubt that Iraq can meet its
2014 output target.
"Iraq's 3.4-million-bpd export target by year-end remains
optimistic, with the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline not repaired and
water-content issues threatening to hamper southern exports,"
Citibank analysts said in a note.
Investors will scour U.S. oil inventory data to be released
later on Tuesday and Wednesday for signs of improved demand.
U.S. commercial crude oil, distillate and gasoline stocks
were expected to have risen in the week to May 30, a preliminary
Reuters poll of five analysts showed.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Tom Hogue)