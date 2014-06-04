(Corrects to show Brent settled down 1 cent, not up 1 cent, in
third paragraph)
* ECB to launch monetary policies to lift euro zone growth
* U.S. crude inventories fall 1.4 mln bbls last wk -API
* Libya's Hariga oil port stays closed -AGOCO
* Coming up: EIA weekly oil inventories at 1430 GMT
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, June 4 Brent crude held near $109 a
barrel on Wednesday, as investors eyed U.S. oil inventory data
and looked to euro zone policies they hope could spur growth and
boost the region's energy demand.
The European Central Bank will meet on Thursday to discuss a
batch of measures aimed at stimulating the economy after
inflation in the region dropped to record lows in May.
July Brent crude was at $108.89 a barrel, up 7
cents, by 0201 GMT, after settling down 1 cent the previous day.
U.S. crude, or West Texas Intermediate (WTI), for July delivery
gained 11 cents to $102.77 a barrel.
"At the moment, we're factoring in a little contribution to
global demand for oil from Europe," said Michael McCarthy, chief
strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney.
"Technically we're in no man's land for both Brent and West
Texas, about mid-way between support and resistance so there's
not a lot to guide us ahead of the ECB decision."
Oil prices have stabilised this week after slipping 1-1.5
percent in the last week of May as traders booked profits on an
expected rise in OPEC supply to the highest in three months in
May.
"Increased OPEC supply across the past month may see WTI
narrow its discount to Brent to a touch under $6 a barrel in the
next month or two," ANZ analysts said in a note.
U.S. INVENTORIES
Investors were waiting for government data on U.S. oil
inventories due later on Wednesday, after industry statistics
showed a bigger-than-expected fall in crude stockpiles.
Crude inventories fell 1.4 million barrels in the week to
May 30 to 382.5 million barrels, data from industry group the
American Petroleum Institute showed, compared with analyst
expectations for a decrease of 300,000 barrels.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell
300,000 barrels, the API said.
Simmering tensions between Russia and Western powers over
Ukraine and the political turmoil in Libya that has severely
curbed the OPEC member's crude production have been underpinning
oil prices.
U.S. President Barack Obama unveiled plans to spend up to $1
billion to beef up military support for eastern European members
of the NATO alliance while fighting raged in eastern Ukraine for
a second day.
In Libya, the eastern Hariga oil port remained closed on
Tuesday as protesting security guards have not been paid,
state-oil firm AGOCO said.
"There are a lot of impediments to any return to full
production in Libya," McCarthy said.
"It's not just the disruption to operations, but also issues
around control of ports. These problems are a part of a larger
political issue in Libya and a resolution appears to be a long
way away."
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Joseph Radford)