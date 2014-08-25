* Fed to lay groundwork for interest rate hike
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Aug 25 Brent crude dipped towards
$102 a barrel on Monday as ample supply and a stronger U.S.
dollar continued to pressure oil markets.
Geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and Libya underpinned
prices, but did little to push them higher in the absence of any
supply disruptions.
Brent crude, which has fallen for the past two
weeks, extended losses to fall 7 cents to $102.22 a barrel by
0702 GMT.
U.S. crude for October delivery was at $93.64 a
barrel, down 1 cent after technical issues delayed a scheduled
start on CME's Globex platform. Last week, U.S. oil posted its
fifth straight weekly loss.
"I see a lot of buying interest at around $101 for Brent,"
said Yusuke Seta, a commodity sales manager at Newedge Japan,
adding that it has likely bottomed out.
"I don't think it'll break below $100 as some of the OPEC
countries will not be able to survive at prices below $100," he
said.
Weak demand and healthy oil production across the globe have
helped created a supply glut in the Atlantic Basin, pushing
Brent into its longest contango since early 2011, Morgan Stanley
analysts said in a note.
In a contango market, the prompt oil price is lower than
those in future months, reflecting weak spot demand.
"Weak physical market increases near-term downside risk for
Brent price and structure, especially around expiry," the bank's
analysts, led by Adam Longson, said.
"We expect Brent to trade in a slightly lower range for much
of third quarter, barring any geopolitical escalation."
Unrest in Libya, Iraq and Ukraine have the potential to
cause oil prices to jump, but these price spikes cannot be
sustained over months as the market still has plenty of supply,
Newedge's Seta said.
Libya loaded a second tanker at its largest oil port in Es
Sider despite fierce fighting in the capital that destroyed the
Tripoli airport during the weekend.
Last week, the OPEC producer raised output to 612,000
barrels per day (bpd), the National Oil Company said, although
this is still short of levels of about 1.4 million bpd pumped a
year ago.
In Europe, Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet his
Ukrainian counterpart Petro Poroshenko for the first time in
months on Tuesday to try to reach a compromise on Ukraine.
The dollar index powered up near a 1-year peak as the
U.S. Federal Reserve prepared to lay the groundwork for the
central bank's first interest rate hike in nearly a decade.
Dollar-denominated commodities such as oil become less
affordable for holders of other currencies when the greenback
strengthens.
