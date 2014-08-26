* US prepares military options to pressure Islamic State in Syria

* Libya calls for foreign help to protect oil infrastructure

* Russia, Ukraine presidents to meet over crisis

* U.S. crude inventories to rise, products to fall - poll

* Coming up: U.S. weekly API inventories by 2030 GMT

By Florence Tan

SINGAPORE, Aug 26 Brent crude nudged up towards $103 a barrel on Tuesday but overnight gains may prove fragile in the face of persistent supply pressure and weak economic data in major consumer countries.

The global oil benchmark is set for a second monthly decline in August as slow growth in China and Europe has curbed oil demand and led to a supply glut in the Atlantic Basin. That ample supply has negated the effects on crude of geopolitical tensions.

October Brent crude rose 13 cents to $102.78 a barrel as of 0247 GMT after closing up 36 cents. U.S. crude for October delivery gained 17 cents to $93.52 a barrel after settling down for the third straight session on Monday.

Technical charts showed that oil futures, especially West Texas Intermediate, were in oversold territory, said Avtar Sandu, a senior commodities manager at Phillip Futures in Singapore.

"There's not much room for prices to move lower," he said. "The market needs a new driver."

Investors have unwound a geopolitical risk premium in Brent, discounting the possibility of supply disruption despite conflict in Iraq, Libya and Ukraine.

Iraqi Kurdistan has managed to export a few cargoes despite the Islamist insurgency in the north.

"The Kurds are getting their house in order and starting to export oil," Sandu said. "There is ample oil."

Still, political instability reigns in Iraq and Libya as opposing factions fight to gain control of the countries. Libya's ambassador to Egypt, Mohamed Jibril, called on Monday for foreign assistance to protect its institutions, airports and natural resources, especially the oilfields.

The United States is preparing military options to put pressure on the Islamic State in Syria, although no decision has been made to expand U.S. action beyond the limited air strikes under way in Iraq.

In Europe, Ukraine accused Russia of sending troops across their border, which could deal a blow to already slim hopes of progress at Tuesday's talks between the countries' presidents.

Investors will scour weekly U.S. oil inventory data due on Tuesday and Wednesday that could shed more light on supply and demand in the world's largest oil consumer.

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories are forecast to have increased in the week to Aug. 22, while refined product stockpiles fell, a preliminary Reuters survey of four analysts showed on Monday.

The analysts estimated, on average, that crude oil stocks rose 1.8 million barrels last week. Inventories for distillates and gasoline were expected to fall 800,000 barrels and 1.6 million barrels respectively. (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Alan Raybould)