By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Aug 26 Brent crude nudged up towards
$103 a barrel on Tuesday but overnight gains may prove fragile
in the face of persistent supply pressure and weak economic data
in major consumer countries.
The global oil benchmark is set for a second monthly decline
in August as slow growth in China and Europe has curbed oil
demand and led to a supply glut in the Atlantic Basin. That
ample supply has negated the effects on crude of geopolitical
tensions.
October Brent crude rose 13 cents to $102.78 a
barrel as of 0247 GMT after closing up 36 cents. U.S. crude for
October delivery gained 17 cents to $93.52 a barrel after
settling down for the third straight session on Monday.
Technical charts showed that oil futures, especially West
Texas Intermediate, were in oversold territory, said Avtar
Sandu, a senior commodities manager at Phillip Futures in
Singapore.
"There's not much room for prices to move lower," he said.
"The market needs a new driver."
Investors have unwound a geopolitical risk premium in Brent,
discounting the possibility of supply disruption despite
conflict in Iraq, Libya and Ukraine.
Iraqi Kurdistan has managed to export a few cargoes despite
the Islamist insurgency in the north.
"The Kurds are getting their house in order and starting to
export oil," Sandu said. "There is ample oil."
Still, political instability reigns in Iraq and Libya as
opposing factions fight to gain control of the countries.
Libya's ambassador to Egypt, Mohamed Jibril, called on Monday
for foreign assistance to protect its institutions, airports and
natural resources, especially the oilfields.
The United States is preparing military options to put
pressure on the Islamic State in Syria, although no decision has
been made to expand U.S. action beyond the limited air strikes
under way in Iraq.
In Europe, Ukraine accused Russia of sending troops across
their border, which could deal a blow to already slim hopes of
progress at Tuesday's talks between the countries' presidents.
Investors will scour weekly U.S. oil inventory data due on
Tuesday and Wednesday that could shed more light on supply and
demand in the world's largest oil consumer.
U.S. commercial crude oil inventories are forecast to have
increased in the week to Aug. 22, while refined product
stockpiles fell, a preliminary Reuters survey of four analysts
showed on Monday.
The analysts estimated, on average, that crude oil stocks
rose 1.8 million barrels last week. Inventories for distillates
and gasoline were expected to fall 800,000 barrels and 1.6
million barrels respectively.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Alan Raybould)