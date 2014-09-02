* Weak factory data in China, Europe raise oil demand
concerns
* Libya government loses control of ministries
* Libya's oil output at 700,000 bpd
* North Sea Buzzard oil field shut again - sources
By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
SINGAPORE, Sept 2 Brent crude held steady below
$103 a barrel on Tuesday, with new unrest in OPEC oil producer
Libya balanced by concerns of slowing oil demand growth due to
weak economic recoveries in China and Europe.
Euro zone manufacturing growth slowed slightly more than
initially thought in August, while growth in China's factory
sector slipped to a three-month low last month, adding to
concerns about oil demand.
Brent prices have trended higher since the latter half of
August as speculators stepped back into the market, following a
drop of nearly $15 to around $101 a barrel over the previous two
months.
"Still, the economic recovery in Europe and especially in
China is not strong, and we've seen no supply shortages in
Iraq," said Ken Hasegawa, a commodity sales manager at Newedge
Japan.
"There is no real direction in the market until heating oil
demand kicks in closer to winter. We think the decline in oil
prices has stopped and it will not go below $100, but upside is
also limited at the moment," Hasegawa said.
Brent crude for October delivery was 7 cents higher
at $102.86 a barrel at 0328 GMT. The contract had ended the
previous session 40 cents lower.
U.S. crude was down 13 cents from Friday's close, at
$95.83 a barrel. Trading in the United States was shut on Monday
for the Labor Day holiday.
LIBYA FIGHTING
Renewed fighting in Libya could dent hopes of higher crude
exports from the OPEC member, after the government said it has
lost control of most ministries and state institutions located
in Tripoli to rival armed groups.
The violence comes as the North African country has raised
oil production to 700,000 barrels per day (bpd) from as low as
155,000 bpd in May, although still much below its potential of
1.6 million bpd.
"I don't think Libya will be able to increase output above
700,000 bpd any time soon," Hasegawa of Newedge Japan said.
Iraq's oil exports fell in August to an average of 2.375
million bpd from 2.442 million bpd in the previous month, mainly
due to bad weather.
Iraqi exports from its southern ports have largely remained
unaffected by fighting in the country. But shipments from the
northern oilfields of Kirkuk have been shut since March 2 due to
attacks on a pipeline to Turkey, keeping total exports below
their potential.
Ukraine reported its forces were under fire from Russian
tanks again on Monday, with president Petro Poroshenko accusing
Russia on Monday of "direct and undisguised aggression".
The recent escalation of the conflict could prompt the West
to impose new tougher sanctions against Russia, the world's
biggest oil producer, as well as threaten natural gas supplies
to Europe.
Output from Britain's Buzzard oilfield has stopped again
after returning from maintenance last week, trading sources said
on Monday, as the field endures a stuttering return to full
output after summer work on the rig.
Buzzard is the biggest contributor to the Forties oil
stream, one of the four benchmark crudes underpinning the price
of Brent crude oil futures, and is closely-watched by oil
traders.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)