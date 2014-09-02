* Weak factory data in China, Europe stoke oil demand fears
* Further sanctions against Russia could hurt demand growth
* Crude in storage continues to build, limiting upside
(Adds new price milestones, closing prices, details on Buzzard
shutdown)
NEW YORK, Sept 2 Brent crude oil futures fell to
the lowest level in 16 months on Tuesday, pressured by the
prospect of slowing oil demand growth in China and Europe, while
a strong dollar and ample supplies pushed U.S. prices to a
seven-month low.
Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic have been in steady
decline since the end of June as concerns faded over supply
disruptions from Iraq, Libya and Russia. Continued supply from
key producing regions and tepid demand has left global markets
well stocked.
Brent crude for October delivery fell $2.45 to
settle at $100.34 a barrel, its lowest closing price since May
1, 2013. U.S. crude dropped $3.08 from Friday's close to
settle at $92.88 a barrel, the lowest since Jan. 14. There was
no trading in the United States on Monday because of the Labor
Day holiday.
"There was some buying going into the long weekend and you
are seeing that premium come out," said Oliver Sloup, director
of managed futures at iitrader.com in Chicago. "The dollar is
strong today and the U.S. has so much oil and has the capability
to produce more."
Euro zone manufacturing growth slowed more than initially
thought in August, data showed, while growth in China's factory
sector slipped to a three-month low last month, adding to
concerns about oil demand.
The euro sagged to fresh one-year lows against the dollar on
bets the European Central Bank will do more to help a wobbly
euro zone economy, while the pound fell to a near five-month low
versus the greenback on worries about a Scottish secession.
Further pressure came from the prospect of resuming oil
supplies from the Buzzard field in the North Sea. The Buzzard
field, the biggest contributor to the Forties oil stream, one of
the four crudes that underpin the price of Brent crude oil
futures, may be shut for up to a week, after going offline at
the weekend.
"We have to watch the Buzzard oilfield, but as long as we
have plentiful supplies in the European market, the upside for
Brent will be rather limited," said Carsten Fritsch, an oil
analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
Analysts were beginning to watch for a turnaround in U.S.
prices after a steep fall from above $107 a barrel in June. Some
saw strong support at $90 a barrel and before that, between $92
and $92.50.
Demand for physical crude has withered in recent months,
creating a glut in Asia and the Atlantic basin and causing the
futures market to flip into contango, in which oil for delivery
in the future is priced higher than that for immediate delivery.
This has encouraged traders to store crude, with Energy
Aspects saying that 75 percent of the 40 million barrels of
storage capacity in South Africa's Saldanha Bay has been filled.
(Reporting by Edward McAllister in New York, additional
reporting by Robert Gibbons and Catherine Ngai, Claire Milhench
in London, Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen in Singapore; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)