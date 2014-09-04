* U.S. fuel stocks rise against expectations - API
* Oil prices spiked Wednesday on upbeat U.S. data
* Coming up: U.S. EIA weekly oil inventory data due 1500 GMT
By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
SINGAPORE, Sept 4 Brent crude slipped towards
$102 a barrel on Thursday, reversing some of the sharp overnight
gains, as U.S. industry data showed fuel stocks rose last week
in the world's biggest oil consumer, raising fresh doubts on the
strength of demand.
Oil futures on both sides of the Atlantic have seen wide
swings this week, as the U.S. dollar has gyrated. Brent hit a
16-month low on Tuesday, before bouncing back $2.43 yesterday as
the prospect of peace talks over Ukraine and strong U.S.
economic data raised demand expectations.
Brent crude for October delivery fell 57 cents to
$102.20 a barrel by 0354 GMT. U.S. crude was down 45
cents at $95.09 a barrel, after settling $2.66 higher on
Wednesday.
"The size of swings in the dollar is a source of volatility
for commodities," said Ric Spooner, chief analyst at CMC Markets
in Sydney.
The U.S. currency rose to a 14-month peak against a basket
of currencies this week, but has since come off. A
stronger greenback makes it more expensive for importing
countries to buy dollar-denominated oil.
"The market is getting serious about adjusting for a
tightening of U.S. interest rates, and this process has the
ability to take oil prices lower," Spooner said.
"This suggests that against a background of a very
well-supplied market and a period of seasonal weakness lower
prices are possible."
FUEL STOCKS RISE
Oil prices pulled lower as data from industry group
American Petroleum Institute (API) - released after Wednesday's
session closed - showed fuel stocks rose last week.
Gasoline stocks rose by 362,000 barrels last week, compared
with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.3
million-barrel decline. Distillate fuels stockpiles, which
include diesel and heating oil, rose by 385,000 barrels,
compared with expectations for a 500,000-barrel drop, the API
data showed.
U.S. crude inventories fell only 545,000 barrels to 361
million last week as refinery capacity utilization fell 0.5
percentage point to 93.2 percent.
The more closely watched update from the government's Energy
Information Administration is due at 1500 GMT. It is delayed by
one day due to a U.S. holiday last Monday.
In bullish signals for oil demand, new orders for U.S.
factory goods posted a record gain in July and auto sales last
month accelerated to their highest level in 8-1/2 years.
Geopolitical tension in key oil producing regions also
continued to represent potential support for oil prices.
Libya's oil output has risen to 725,000 barrels a day, more
than six times the level two months ago, despite an uncertain
political situation. But a group of rebels campaigning for
autonomy in eastern Libya rejected the parliament set up by
another armed group in Tripoli, although it agreed to honour a
deal to keep major oil ports open.
"The market has now stripped out most of the geopolitical
risk premium, which makes it vulnerable to sudden changes in the
world's hotspots," Spooner of CMC Markets said.
In an episode that may heighten concern about the
vulnerability of Saudi Arabian energy infrastructure, a small
fire broke out on a gas pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia this
week after assailants shot at a police patrol.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)