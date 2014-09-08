* Poor U.S. jobs data casts doubt on demand, weighs on
prices China's exports grow better-than-expected 9.4 percent in
Aug
* China's oil imports up 6 percent to 25.2 mln barrels
-customs
By Keith Wallis
SINGAPORE Sept 8 Brent crude continued to fall
on Monday and stayed below $101 a barrel after disappointing
U.S. jobs data outweighed buoyant Chinese export and oil import
figures.
Brent and U.S. crude futures both fell more than $1 on
Friday after data showing U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by 142,000
in August, well below a forecast 225,000, casting doubt on the
pace of growth in the world's biggest oil-consuming economy.
On Monday, Brent was down 11 cents at $100.71 a
barrel as of 0347 GMT after briefly hitting $101 a barrel in
choppy early morning trade.
The benchmark fell $1.01 to settle at $100.82 a barrel on
Friday, to record its third weekly drop in four.
U.S. crude slipped 2 cents to $93.27 a barrel after
settling at $93.29, its sixth weekly drop in seven.
"Oil prices remain soft. Brent is down on Friday's close due
to economic concerns about the payroll figures. Investors are
wary of the numbers," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at
Sydney's CMC Markets.
The concerns about the United States overshadowed to some
extent economic data from China on Monday that showed export
growth in August was a little ahead of expectations, while crude
oil imports were also up.
China's exports climbed 9.4 percent in August, the General
Administration of Customs said, although imports fell 2.4 per
cent. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 8
percent..
"The export figure is pretty close to expectations so there
is not much impact, although it's a bit of a relief to see
figures come in in-line. The greatest risk was to the downside.
It's pretty neutral to the oil market overall," Spooner said.
China imported 25.19 million tonnes of crude oil in August,
up 6.0 percent from 23.76 million the previous month, according
to data from China's General Administration of Customs. Imports
of oil products rose 36.0 percent to 2.53 million tonnes while
exports of oil products rose 18.2 percent to 2.73 million
tonnes.
Investors are keeping an eye on wider geopolitical concerns
in Europe and the Middle East, especially on the impact the
tensions could have on European demand, Spooner said.
A ceasefire between Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists
started to fray on Sunday as shelling resumed near the port of
Mariupol and fighting broke out on the outskirts of rebel-held
Donetsk, killing one woman and wounding four other people.
The European Union is expected to implement a further round
of sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine crisis on Monday,
which could target oil company Rosneft, units of Gazprom and 24
individuals.
President Barack Obama will brief lawmakers and make a
televised address this week to explain how the United States
will tackle the threat posed by Islamic State militants who have
overrun swathes of Iraq and Syria.
Fighting flared between rival groups in Benghazi and near
the Libyan capital, Tripoli, on Sunday, killing at least 15
people and leading to fears the OPEC producer will turn into a
failed state. [ID: nL5N0R80MP]
(Reporting By Keith Wallis; Editing by Alan Raybould)