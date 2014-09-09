(Corrects first paragraph to say almost 15 months, not 16
months)
* Oil ministers meeting on Thursday could discuss price
levels
* U.S. crude stocks could have fallen last week -Reuters
poll
By Keith Wallis
SINGAPORE, Sept 9 Brent crude eased for a fourth
straight session on Tuesday but held above $100 a barrel after
dropping below that level on the previous day for the first time
in almost 15 months, with prices supported by hopes of
production cuts by OPEC.
Continued output from strife-torn countries such as Iraq and
Libya and the shale oil boom in the United States have lessened
supply side risks, while slowing growth in western economies and
China have raised demand concerns, said Tetsu Emori, a commodity
fund manager at Japan's Astmax Co Ltd.
"Oil at below $100 a barrel is a little bit risky in the
current market - $100 per barrel is really a central point for
oil countries," Emori said.
Brent was trading 14 cents lower at $100.06 as of
0330 GMT after ending the previous session 62 cents down. It had
earlier on Monday slumped to $99.36, the lowest since May 1,
2013, before rebounding into three-digit territory.
U.S. crude was 28 cents higher at $92.94 after
falling 63 cents on Monday when it dropped for the third
straight session.
But there was potential for Brent to trade at around $120
per barrel by the end of this year, while U.S. crude could hover
around $110-$115 per barrel, on the back of rising winter demand
and possible geopolitical concerns, Emori said.
Expectations of production cuts by the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries come as Gulf Arab oil ministers
gather on Thursday in Kuwait for an annual meeting which could
include discussion about price levels.
Top OPEC exporter Saudi Arabia and other OPEC countries
favour oil at $100 per barrel and prices are under pressure due
ample supply even as some OPEC delegates saw the lower prices as
short-lived.
U.S. oil prices were also supported by a forecast decline in
U.S. commercial crude oil and gasoline inventories last week,
which raised hopes of improving seasonal demand.
Crude oil stocks fell by 1.5 million barrels in the week to
Sept. 5, according to a preliminary Reuters analysts' survey on
Monday.
The poll was released ahead of weekly inventory reports from
industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday
and from the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information
Administration (EIA) on Wednesday.
Investors were also eyeing developments in the Middle East.
Iraq's parliament approved a new government headed by Prime
Minister Haider al-Abadi on Monday in a move to save Iraq from
collapse and in what U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said was
a "major milestone".
Libya's oil output has risen to 740,000 barrels per day, the
National Oil Corp said on Monday, an increase from 725,000 bpd
that has been fuelled by the reopening of several oil export
ports.
Elsewhere, the European Union adopted new sanctions on
Monday against Russia over the Ukraine crisis, but enforcement
will be delayed while an assessment is being done on whether a
ceasefire in Ukraine is holding. The measures will target the
ability of Russia's top oil producers to raise capital in
Europe.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)