* Brent pulls away from 16-month low of $99.03
* U.S. crude stocks drop more than expected
* Brent may be headed for further downside
By Osamu Tsukimori
TOKYO, Sept 10 Brent crude oil prices edged up
to hold above $99 a barrel on Wednesday, but stood not far off a
16-month low hit a day earlier amid worries about global oil
demand.
Prices were supported by a larger-than-expected fall in U.S.
crude inventories, although gains were capped by a firmer U.S.
dollar, which makes commodities priced in the greenback more
expensive for holders of other currencies.
The dollar stood near a 14-month high against the euro hit
on Tuesday, with investors betting the Federal Reserve would
hike interest rates earlier than expected.
Brent crude for October delivery was trading 17
cents higher at $99.33 a barrel by 0154 GMT, after falling to
$99.03 on Tuesday, the lowest intraday price since May 1, 2013.
U.S. crude was up 21 cents at $92.96 a barrel.
"After falling below the $100 milestone, Brent potentially
could go further lower to around $95 (a barrel)," said Tomomichi
Akuta, senior economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Research & Consulting.
"Even demand in the U.S., whose economy continues to expand,
is not rising that much, and there are concerns of a further
weakening in global demand."
CRUDE STOCKS FALL
Oil prices found support from American Petroleum Institute
data showing a 1.9 million-barrel decline in U.S. crude oil
inventories last week, compared with analysts' expectations for
a fall of 1.1 million barrels. U.S. gasoline stocks unexpectedly
rose by 719,000 barrels, while distillate stocks gained by 1.7
million barrels.
Gulf Arab oil ministers hold their annual meeting on
Thursday in Kuwait that could include discussions about price
levels as the Brent price falls below OPEC's acceptable price of
$100 a barrel.
"The price hovers really close to $100 and there seems to be
no move (for OPEC) to support prices," Akuta added.
The United States is putting the finishing touches on
possible new sanctions on Russia's defense, energy and financial
sectors over its intervention in Ukraine, the U.S. State
Department said on Tuesday.
European Union trade commissioner Karel De Gucht called on
Tuesday for the United States to export oil and natural gas to
Europe under a transatlantic trade deal in part to reduce the
region's dependence on Russian energy resources.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)