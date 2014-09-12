* Oil demand growth slows at remarkable pace on China,
Europe - IEA
* IEA cuts global oil demand growth forecast for 2014, 2015
* Geopolitical tensions ratchet up over Syria
By Keith Wallis
SINGAPORE, Sept 12 Brent crude fell below $98 a
barrel on Friday, heading for its worst week in six, as concerns
over weak demand outweighed geopolitical worries in the Middle
East and Ukraine.
Weaker oil demand in China and Europe had caused growth in
global oil demand to soften at a remarkable pace, the
International Energy Agency said in its monthly report released
on Thursday.
The West's energy watchdog cut its demand growth projections
by 150,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 900,000 bpd for 2014 and by
100,000 bpd to 1.2 million bpd in 2015.
Brent is down 3 percent for the week so far, headed for its
biggest weekly loss since the week to Aug. 1. The October
contract fell 28 cents to $97.80 by 0316 GMT after a
4-cent gain in the previous session snapped a 5-day losing
streak.
U.S. crude dipped 2 cents to $92.81 a barrel after
closing up $1.16 on Thursday.
Brent bounced from a 2-year low on Thursday after Russia
warned the U.S. that air strikes in Syria against Islamist
militants would be an act of aggression without a U.N. security
mandate. This raised the spectre of a new confrontation between
Moscow and the West.
"I would like to see more risk premium priced in but the
market doesn't want to," said Michael McCarthy, chief market
strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney.
"There's still a lot of potential concerns, but the market
seems relaxed by it all."
Geopolitical worries included Russia, which is facing fresh
sanctions from the European Union and the U.S. over the Ukraine
crisis, McCarthy said.
The EU will implement tougher sanctions against Russia later
on Friday, although they could be removed if Moscow abides by a
ceasefire between Kiev and pro-Russian separatists. However,
Russia called the new measures anti-peace.
The United States will also release details later on Friday
of its own new sanctions against Russia which are expected to
target Sberbank, Russia's largest bank, and further limit
Russian banks' access to U.S. capital.
Investors are waiting for industrial and retail sales data
from China on Saturday to assess whether a recovery in the
world's second largest economy is picking up steam.
The market is also keeping an eye on Iran which faces a
"difficult road" to reach an agreement with six world powers
over Tehran's nuclear programme by a late November deadline, a
senior Iranian negotiator said on Thursday.
