* Weaker oil demand growth in China and Europe - IEA
* Step up in sanctions against Russia will impact demand
* U.S. market bearish on stock build as maintenance season
hits
(Recasts lead, updates with settlement prices, details
throughout)
By Catherine Ngai
NEW YORK, Sept 12 Crude oil prices fell on
Friday on pressure from weak demand, ample supplies and a
strong dollar.
Taking what traders called a "wild ride," U.S. crude prices
fell in the morning but reversed course to hold higher for most
of the afternoon, only to fall again by settlement.
Analysts said prices seemed to have found temporary support
above $92 a barrel, after major sell-offs a day earlier pushed
them to a 16-month low.
"We've seen a lot of selling pressure lately and concerns of
a lot of oil on hand to meet demand," said Gene McGillian, an
analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut. "I'm not
sure if we've found our bottom yet, but we've wiped out more
than $16 in the last few months and a lot of the fears have been
priced in for now."
Some traders cited expectations that U.S. crude stocks will
rise in coming weeks during refinery maintenance season. Last
week, U.S. refinery runs reached their highest rate since Aug.
2005, according to U.S. data.
ICE Brent futures for October fell 97 cents to
settle at $97.11 a barrel, the biggest weekly loss since the
week to July 11. The contract expires on Monday, adding to
pressure as traders roll positions. The November
contract fell 90 cents to $97.96 a barrel.
U.S. crude fell 56 cents to settle at $92.27 a
barrel. Brent's premium over U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R narrowed
to$4.84.
During the day, the arb touched as low as $4.15, the
narrowest intraday arbitrage since April 14.
While WTI outperformed Brent on the day, recent moves may
signal a supply draw at Cushing next week, according to a note
from oil advisory Ritterbusch and Assoc.
"However, we still feel that en masse liquidation out of
Brent-WTI spreads has been a huge driver of WTI's $3 rebound
after establishing fresh 16-month lows early yesterday."
"I think there's a lot of back-and-forth going on in the
market on what's going to happen next," said Carl Larry, chief
executive of consultancy Oil Outlooks in Houston, Texas.
"People think that refinery runs will be cut and that's
going to back up crude to the system. On the other hand, I think
OPEC will have to make a decision about production soon that'll
keep prices supported here."
The dollar index was on track for its ninth straight
week of gains, the longest streak since 1997. A stronger dollar
can crimp demand for dollar-based commodities, making them more
expensive for users of other currencies..
Oil slid during European trading despite confirmation that
new U.S. sanctions will hit development of Russia's Arctic and
deepwater energy resources.
This week's sell-off brought Brent futures to two-year lows.
Brent remains down more than 15 percent since a peak in the
middle of June.
On Thursday, the International Energy Agency's (IEA) monthly
report said weaker consumption in China and Europe had caused
global oil demand growth to soften at a remarkable pace.
Also, Libyan production has surpassed 800,000 bpd and is
expected to hit 1 million bpd in October.
(Additional reporting by Claire Milhench in London, Keith
Wallis in Singapore; Editing by Dale Hudson, Jason Neely and Tom
Brown)