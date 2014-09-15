* China factory output growth slows to near six-year low

* Russia to meet with OPEC as low prices pressure budget

* Russian oil exports seen lower in fourth quarter

* Brent October crude contract expired Monday (Updates prices to settlement)

By Anna Louie Sussman

NEW YORK, Sept 15 Brent crude oil futures ended little changed on Monday after weak Chinese economic data sent prices to a 26-month low earlier in the day, while U.S. crude rose after bouncing off a technical support level near a 16-month low reached last week.

Oil prices dropped early on data showing China's factory output grew in August at the weakest pace in nearly six years, while growth in other key sectors also cooled, raising fears the world's second-largest economy may be at risk of a sharp slowdown.

"The Chinese data was sufficiently negative to create real worry again about the outlook for demand there and globally," said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

News of Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak's meeting on Tuesday with OPEC officials in Vienna, an annual get-together coming as falling oil prices pressure Moscow's budget, was cited as helping to pull oil prices off lows on Monday. Oil sales account for 40 percent of Russia's budget.

October Brent dropped by 46 cents to settle at $96.65 a barrel, after earlier falling to $96.21, its lowest since July 2, 2012.

November Brent fell by 8 cents to settle at $97.88, putting its premium to October's crude LCOc1-LCOc2 at more than a dollar.

U.S. October crude rose by 65 cents to $92.92, recovering by more than $2 a barrel after falling earlier in the session to $90.63, near a 16-month low of $90.43 hit last week.

Brent's premium to U.S. crude settled at $3.73, the narrowest since April.

"Today's low is $90.63, so we're running into significant technical support here," said Stephen Schork, editor of The Schork Report in Villanova, Pennsylvania, who noted that $90.63 represented the Fibonacci retracement number, a figure used by chart-watching technical traders.

The U.S. October contract expires on Sept. 22.

Brokers also cited news that seaborne Russian oil exports were seen declining in the fourth quarter of 2014 from the previous quarter as softening Brent's fall.

CONCERNS ABOUT ECONOMY, DEMAND FOR OIL

Some U.S. economic data on Monday was not supportive for oil. U.S. manufacturing output fell for the first time in seven months in August.

Factory production dropped 0.4 percent last month after surging in July, the Federal Reserve said. July's factory output gain was revised lower to show a 0.7 percent increase rather than the previously reported 1.0 percent rise.

Chinese data, which showed a drop in power generation for the first time in four years, came on the heels of downward revisions in 2014 and 2015 global oil demand growth estimates by the International Energy Agency last week.

"Struggling global economic growth has resulted in falling growth in global oil demand," PVM oil analyst Tamas Varga said, adding that concerns over conflict in the Middle East, North Africa and Russia had not translated into supply disruptions.

(Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons in New York, Christopher Johnson in London and Jane Xie in Singapore; Editing by Michael Urquhart, Paul Simao and Marguerita Choy)