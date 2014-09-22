* Weak economic outlook in Europe, China weighs
* Investors look past possible OPEC output cut
By Seng Li Peng
SINGAPORE, Sept 22 Brent crude fell below $98 a
barrel on Monday, down for the third session in four, as
sluggish demand and abundant supplies outweighed a possible cut
in oil output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC).
Comments from OPEC's secretary general last week that the
group could cut output next year buoyed Brent on Friday, but
investors' attention turned back to the gloomy economic outlook
in Europe and China which has curbed oil demand.
November Brent was trading 44 cents lower at $97.95
a barrel by 0252 GMT after posting its first weekly rise in
three last week. U.S. crude for October delivery fell 28
cents to $92.13 a barrel, ahead of the expiry of the contract at
the end of Monday.
"When you look at the increase in supplies in the past year,
you see very strong growth in the United States in particular
from non-conventional sources and also in other non-OPEC
producing areas ... supply growth is not being driven by OPEC,"
said Phin Ziebell, economist at the National Australia Bank
(NAB).
OPEC members, some of whom require oil prices at above $100
to meet budgetary needs, will review the organization's oil
output policy at its next meeting on Nov. 27.
Investors will focus on China's flash manufacturing PMI
reading due out on Tuesday for more cues on where the world's
second-largest economy is heading. The world's top energy
consumer reported earlier this month the slowest factory output
growth in nearly six years, partly causing Brent to slump under
$97, the lowest in more than two years.
Concerns over an extended stagnation in Europe that could
pull the other economies down was highlighted at the G20 meeting
in Australia on Sunday.
"The overall story is of abundant supply and very slack
demand being coupled with an increasing lack of nervousness
about geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the Ukraine,"
Ziebell of NAB said.
In signs that western sanctions could impact Russian oil and
gas production in the long run, Exxon Mobil said on
Friday it will wind down drilling in Russia's Arctic in the face
of U.S. sanctions targeting Western cooperation with Moscow's
oil sector.
French jets struck a suspected Islamic State target in Iraq
for the first time on Friday, expanding a U.S.-led military
campaign against militants who have seized a third of the
country and also control large parts of neighbouring Syria.
Fighting has also intensified in southern Libya as soldiers
and police clashed in the last few days near the country's
biggest oilfield El Sharara. The field was shut last week
because of damage to a storage facility at the Zawiya refinery
in the north, which it feeds.
(Editing by Florence Tan and Muralikumar Anantharaman)