* Fall in Brent defies heightened political tensions
* U.S. carries out strikes on militants in Syria
* But focus is on heavy supplies, weak data
By Seng Li Peng
SINGAPORE, Sept 24 Brent crude extended losses
for a third day on Wednesday, slipping further away from $97 a
barrel, as inflated supplies and weak economic data outweighed
rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
Downbeat European economic data and a rise in oil exports
from Iraq and Nigeria overshadowed a boost to the mood from
China after the release of a better-than-expected flash
Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for September on Tuesday. U.S.
airstrikes on militants in Syria failed to lift oil prices.
Brent for November delivery fell 31 cents to $96.54
a barrel by 0312 GMT. U.S. crude slipped 1 cent to $91.55
a barrel.
"Oil prices did not really gather the support coming from
China's manufacturing data from yesterday as softer European
manufacturing data followed," said Ben Le Brun, market analyst
at OptionsXpress in Sydney.
The European Central Bank faces an uphill task to spur
growth as euro zone business activity has expanded at a slightly
weaker pace than expected in September as firms cut prices for
the 30th month in a row, a survey showed on Tuesday.
Manufacturing and services output at the bloc's top two
economies, Germany and France, have also slowed.
U.S. manufacturing activity, which held near a 4-1/2-year
high this month, and tensions in the Middle East failed to lift
oil prices. The United States and its Arab allies bombed
militant groups in Syria for the first time on Tuesday, killing
scores of Islamic State fighters.
"We've got some push-pull factors working in the market at
the moment," said Le Brun of OptionsXpress, referring to
geopolitical tensions and ample supplies as drivers behind oil
prices.
"The major point is that the market is very well supplied."
Iraq and Nigeria are stepping up exports, adding more oil to
a well-supplied market, while output at Libya has rebounded.
Libya is producing 800,000 barrels per day (bpd), up about
14 percent from Sunday, after the El Sharara oil field restarted
production.
Exports from Iraq's southern terminals have averaged 2.58
million bpd, according to shipping data for the first 23 days of
September tracked by Reuters, up from August's average at 2.38
million bpd.
Nigeria's oil exports is expected to hit a 14-month high in
November, adding more light, sweet crude oil to an already
well-supplied market.
In the United States, investors eyed weekly oil inventories
data from the Energy Information Administration due later on
Wednesday for demand cues at the world's largest oil consumer.
Crude inventories fell by 6.5 million barrels in the week to
Sept. 19, data from industry group the American Petroleum
Institute showed on Tuesday. Analysts in a Reuters poll were
expecting crude inventories to have risen 400,000 barrels.
(Editing by Florence Tan and Muralikumar Anantharaman)