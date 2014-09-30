* Plentiful supplies, strong dollar undermine prices in 3rd
qtr
* Brent premium to U.S. crude at lowest in 13 months
(Adds API inventory data)
NEW YORK, Sept 30 World oil prices tumbled to
their lowest in more than two years on Tuesday, with U.S. crude
posting its biggest daily decline since 2012, as a drop in
gasoline prices and end-of-quarter selling capped three months
of steep losses.
Oil prices in the United States and Europe have plummeted
since the end of June as output from the Middle East, Africa and
the United States swamped the market and outweighed fears of
supply disruptions from war-torn oil-producing regions.
Falling gasoline prices and a strong dollar contributed to
losses on Tuesday. New York RBOB gasoline for October delivery
, which expired Tuesday, fell 4 percent, reversing more
than half of its gains from a two-week rally that traders had
attributed to a short squeeze on local supplies.
Brent for November delivery fell $2.53 to settle
at$94.67 a barrel, its lowest since June 2012. The drop marked a
16 percent loss for the quarter, the biggest in two years. Brent
has fallen 19 percent since mid June, putting the benchmark near
bear market territory.
U.S. crude dropped $3.41 to $91.16 a barrel, its
biggest one-day loss since November 2012. U.S. crude ended down
12 percent for the quarter, also its biggest quarterly loss in
two years.
During the session, Brent's premium over U.S. oil dipped to
the narrowest in 13 months, touching $2.52 a barrel. The premium
later grew back to more than $3 a barrel.
Oil prices were also pressured by the U.S. dollar's surge to
a four-year high against a basket of currencies, and a
two-year high against the euro.
End-quarter position squaring by funds and possible oil
hedging from Mexico may have also weighed, traders said.
They also cited Reuters' OPEC survey showing that supply
from the producer group in September jumped to its highest in
almost two years, due to further recovery in Libya and higher
output from Saudi Arabia and other Gulf producers.
"The market remains very oversupplied, and the OPEC survey
confirms the market's fears that the group hasn't cut back
supplies," said Amrita Sen at Energy Aspects in London.
"With end-of-quarter rebalancing we've seen more selling
triggered as investors change their allocations, and with the
dollar's strength commodities are getting sold across the
board."
Activity in China's factory sector showed signs of steadying
in September, a private survey showed on Tuesday, easing fears
of a hard landing but pointing to a sluggish economy.
U.S. crude oil and distillate inventories likely rose
slightly in the week ended Sept. 26, according to forecasts
ahead of government data on Wednesday. Gasoline inventories
probably fell.
The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday said oil
inventories last week fell 463,000 barrels, gasoline stocks
dropped 2.5 million barrels and distillate stocks fell 1.8
million barrels.
(Reporting by Edward McAllister and Catherine Ngai in New York
and Simon Falush and Sam Wilkin in London; Editing by Keiron
Henderson, Jane Baird, Peter Galloway, David Gregorio and James
Dalgleish)