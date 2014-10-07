* U.S. crude slides more late as API reports big build
* IMF cuts global growth forecasts for third time this year
* German industrial output falls more than expected
* U.S. EIA lowers 2014, 2015 global oil demand forecast
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, Oct 7 World oil prices resumed a
months-long rout on Tuesday to close at their lowest in more
than two years, pressured by reduced economic and demand growth
forecasts.
U.S. crude oil prices fell faster than European Brent,
reversing a weeks-long compression in the Brent/WTI spread amid
signs that U.S. refiners are starting to buy cut-priced West
African or Mediterranean crudes, re-opening a once common
arbitrage. U.S. crude slid further after settlement, when an
industry group reported a unexpectedly large rise in
inventories.
The International Monetary Fund cut its global economic
growth forecasts for the third time this year, warning of weaker
growth in core euro zone countries, Japan and Brazil.
And German industrial output fell in August at
its steepest rate since January 2009.
"The IMF forecast is weighing on (demand) sentiment," said
Phil Flynn, an analyst for the Price Futures Group in Chicago.
A lower forecast for global oil demand for 2014 and 2015
from the U.S. Energy Information administration (EIA) on Tuesday
added to the bearish outlook.
Brent November crude fell by 68 cents to settle at
$92.11 a barrel. Brent fell to a contract low of $91.25 on
Monday before recovering in late trading.
U.S. November crude fell by $1.49 to $88.85, then
slid further in late trade.
The spread between the two benchmarks widened to $3.26,
after touching a low of $2.08 earlier in the session, its
narrowest in a year. That has opened a window for some East
Coast refiners to buy Nigerian or Azeri crude instead of
costlier domestic crude.
"We're seeing some short-covering in that spread," said Gene
McGillian, an analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford,
Connecticut.
"It's giving some firmness to Brent and putting selling
pressure on U.S. crude."
OPEC DEBATE
Iran Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said OPEC has no plans to
hold an emergency meeting to discuss the recent slide in oil
prices.
Oil ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC) are scheduled to meet in Vienna on
Nov. 27 to consider adjusting their output target of 30 million
barrels per day (bpd).
"Until OPEC makes some moves to reduce supply, oil prices
are likely to remain under pressure," said Carsten Fritsch,
senior oil and commodities analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
The number of net Brent crude long futures and options
positions on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) fell by nearly
a sixth in the week to Sept. 30, ICE data showed on Tuesday,
another sign of waning investor expectations for higher prices.
Crude inventories rose 5 million barrels in the week to Oct.
3 to 360 million, data from industry group the American
Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday, far exceeding analyst
expectations of 1.5 million barrels.
Oil prices slid further after the API report, reaching
$88.46 in post-settlement trade.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by
59,000 barrels, API said.
Oil investors await more closely-watched data from the U.S.
government Energy Information Administration (EIA) due out
Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT).
(Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons in New York, Sam Wilkin
in London and Keith Wallis in Singapore; Editing by Jonathan
Leff, Christopher Johnson, Jane Baird, David Evans, David
Gregorio and Cynthia Osterman)