By Anna Louie Sussman

NEW YORK, Oct 9 Brent broke below $90 a barrel on Thursday for the first time since the summer of 2012, joining a rout in U.S. crude and gasoline prices as sinking stock prices, Europe's worsening outlook and surging oil inventories hammered energy markets.

Brent tumbled more than 1 percent, extending a slump from June highs that has already caused bulls in the U.K.-traded crude a loss of some 20 percent.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude hit an 22-month low and gasoline a near four-year bottom, both falling about 2 percent each.

Gary Ross, chief executive of PIRA Energy Group, said world oil prices are set to fall further, extending a months-long rout as Saudi Arabia is unlikely to make deep enough production cuts to erase a growing surplus of supply.

"Structurally, the market is oversupplied. Something has to give and we think it will be price," he said on the sidelines of PIRA's Annual Seminar, a closed-door event at which the New York City-based firm releases its oil and gas forecasts to over 1,000 clients, from big hedge fund managers to chief executives.

Concerns about world economies sent U.S. and other stock markets lower, reversing a rally from a day ago sparked by the Federal Reserve's caution about raising interest rates soon.

Data showed Germany, Europe's No. 1 economy, in August experienced its largest plunge in exports since the height of the financial crisis.

In China, a Reuters poll forecast that soft domestic demand probably slowed imports, investment and retail sales to multi-month or multi-year lows in September.

Brent's front-month fell by $1.33 to settle at $90.05, its lowest settlement since June 2012. It continued to plunge in post-settlement trading, touching $89.14. Reuters charts showed potential support for Brent at a December 2010 low of $85.41.

Front-month WTI settled at $85.81, its lowest settlement since December 2012, and continued to fall in post-settlement trading to a low of $85.02.

Gasoline shed 4.3 cents to settle at $2.27 a gallon, its lowest since December 2010.

"You can draw as many technical support levels as you like on these markets from the charts, but none may really matter given the psychological stampede they are going through now," said Andy Lebow, vice president at Jefferies LLC in New York.

Sentiment was also bleak from data a day earlier that showed U.S. crude inventories having a 5-million-barrel build in the week to Oct. 3. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a rise of just 1.5 million barrels.

Some analysts said the selloff may be overdone.

Thursday's U.S. Labor Department data pointed to a brighter outlook, with the number of people filing new weekly claims for unemployment benefits falling to nearly the lowest level since before the 2007-09 recession.

China was also buying more oil, with a unit of state-owned PetroChina taking the equivalent of 17 cargoes of 500,000 barrels each of Middle Eastern sour crude over just six trading days this month.

"Honestly, I'm a little surprised by the severity of the drop we've seen," said Gene McGillian at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut. (Additional reporting by Barani Krishnan in New York, Simon Falush in London and Keith Wallis in Singapore; Editing by Alden Bentley, Tom Brown and Chizu Nomiyama)