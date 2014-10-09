* Brent at summer 2012 low, US crude at 22-mth bottom
* US gasoline near 4-year low
* Wall St plunges, German recession fears mount as exports
drop
* US crude stockpile figures from day ago still weigh on
market
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, Oct 9 Brent broke below $90 a barrel
on Thursday for the first time since the summer of 2012, joining
a rout in U.S. crude and gasoline prices as sinking stock
prices, Europe's worsening outlook and surging oil inventories
hammered energy markets.
Brent tumbled more than 1 percent, extending a slump
from June highs that has already caused bulls in the U.K.-traded
crude a loss of some 20 percent.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude hit an 22-month low
and gasoline a near four-year bottom, both falling about 2
percent each.
Gary Ross, chief executive of PIRA Energy Group, said world
oil prices are set to fall further, extending a months-long rout
as Saudi Arabia is unlikely to make deep enough production cuts
to erase a growing surplus of supply.
"Structurally, the market is oversupplied. Something has to
give and we think it will be price," he said on the sidelines of
PIRA's Annual Seminar, a closed-door event at which the New York
City-based firm releases its oil and gas forecasts to over 1,000
clients, from big hedge fund managers to chief executives.
Concerns about world economies sent U.S. and other stock
markets lower, reversing a rally from a day ago sparked by the
Federal Reserve's caution about raising interest rates soon.
Data showed Germany, Europe's No. 1 economy, in August
experienced its largest plunge in exports since the height of
the financial crisis.
In China, a Reuters poll forecast that soft domestic demand
probably slowed imports, investment and retail sales to
multi-month or multi-year lows in September.
Brent's front-month fell by $1.33 to settle at
$90.05, its lowest settlement since June 2012. It continued to
plunge in post-settlement trading, touching $89.14. Reuters
charts showed potential support for Brent at a December 2010 low
of $85.41.
Front-month WTI settled at $85.81, its lowest
settlement since December 2012, and continued to fall in
post-settlement trading to a low of $85.02.
Gasoline shed 4.3 cents to settle at $2.27 a gallon,
its lowest since December 2010.
"You can draw as many technical support levels as you like
on these markets from the charts, but none may really matter
given the psychological stampede they are going through now,"
said Andy Lebow, vice president at Jefferies LLC in New York.
Sentiment was also bleak from data a day earlier that showed
U.S. crude inventories having a 5-million-barrel build in the
week to Oct. 3. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a rise
of just 1.5 million barrels.
Some analysts said the selloff may be overdone.
Thursday's U.S. Labor Department data pointed to a brighter
outlook, with the number of people filing new weekly claims for
unemployment benefits falling to nearly the lowest level since
before the 2007-09 recession.
China was also buying more oil, with a unit of state-owned
PetroChina taking the equivalent of 17 cargoes of 500,000
barrels each of Middle Eastern sour crude over just six trading
days this month.
"Honestly, I'm a little surprised by the severity of the
drop we've seen," said Gene McGillian at Tradition Energy in
Stamford, Connecticut.
