* Brent and WTI both fall over $1 to near multi-year lows

* Rising supply, poor global economic outlook weigh on prices

By Keith Wallis

SINGAPORE, Oct 10 Brent crude futures tumbled by more than a dollar to below $89 a barrel on Friday to trade near the weakest since 2010 as rising supply and a weakening global economic outlook stretched a months-long slump in oil prices.

U.S. crude also slid by more than a dollar to trade near its lowest since 2012, reached just the session before, ratcheting up pressure on OPEC to slash output to rescue prices in the face of slow demand.

"I think we've arrived at a pivotal support level for both Brent and West Texas Intermediate. $85 is the area where OPEC has intervened in the market in the past," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney.

"I'm not saying they will come in this time. They need to consider the overall supply situation - it might be too expensive."

Brent crude for November delivery was down 93 cents at $89.12 a barrel by 0114 GMT after falling as low as $88.91. The benchmark dropped to as far as $88.42 on Thursday, its lowest intraday level since December 2010.

U.S. November crude dropped $1.01 to $84.76 a barrel. The contract, also known as West Texas Intermediate (WTI), hit a session low of $84.36, not far off Thursday's trough of $84.06 which was its weakest since November 2012.

Oil prices extended steep losses from Thursday that were fueled by dismal data from Germany which showed exports from Europe's top economy falling in August by the most since January 2009.

Brent has fallen 23 percent since hitting this year's high of $115.71 in June as geopolitical risks from the Middle East to Ukraine failed to disrupt oil supplies, while output from key producers such as Libya improved.

U.S. crude inventories also soared far more than expected last week on higher imports and as refineries cut output.

Supply is rising at a time when demand conditions are weakening.

Apart from Europe, No. 2 oil consumer China is also seeing signs of a slowdown. Data due next week is forecast to show that softer domestic demand probably slowed growth in China's imports, investment and retail sales to multi-month or multi-year lows in September.

Calls for members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to curb output have been mounting since oil prices fell below OPEC's preferred level of $100 a barrel although some members have shrugged off the decline.

Ecuador's Oil Minister Pedro Merizalde said on Wednesday that current oil prices are normal given an increase in U.S. production, and that they will be discussed at the OPEC meeting in late November.

Brent is on track for a third straight weekly loss and WTI is on course for its sharpest weekly fall since January with a loss of nearly 6 percent.

(Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr. and Richard Pullin)