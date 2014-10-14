* Saudi Arabia, Kuwait play down possibility of OPEC output
cut
* Reuters survey points to rise in U.S. crude stocks last
week
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Oct 14 Brent crude fell to just above
$88 a barrel on Tuesday in a well-supplied market as
expectations faded that OPEC could cut output and shore up
prices.
The global oil benchmark has declined more than 20 percent
from the 2014 high in June as supplies rose and demand slowed in
the United States, Europe and China.
Investors expecting a production cut from OPEC to support
prices were disappointed as Saudi Arabia and Kuwait played down
the possibility of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries reducing output.
OPEC, which produces about 40 percent of the world's crude
oil, is due to meet in late November to discuss output targets.
"There's been market chatter that Saudi Arabia is unlikely
to cut production in the November meeting so that's probably
playing on the market," said Ankit Pahuja, a commodity
strategist at ANZ in Melbourne.
"Seasonally, it's a weak point. We think there's more scope
for recovery in November and December."
Brent crude fell 72 cents a barrel to $88.17 by 0342
GMT a barrel after touching the lowest since December 2010 on
Monday. The November contract expires on Thursday.
U.S. crude dropped 69 cents a barrel to $85.05 after
it pared Monday's sharp intraday losses to settle down 8 cents.
"There was probably some positivity that came out of the
China data yesterday," Pahuja said. Underlying oil demand in the
world's top energy consumer was still "quite strong", he said.
China posted a strong rebound in commodities imports in
September, including a 13 percent rise in crude oil imports from
August.
Despite the recent price slump, several analysts expect oil
markets to recover ahead of peak seasonal winter demand in the
Northern Hemisphere.
"We see the potential for a positive bounce into year-end,
particularly given extremely bearish sentiment and positioning,"
Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note.
"Even if OPEC is not overly responsive before year-end,
which we expect, fundamentals have turned, which should
eventually lift crude prices."
Investors are looking ahead to weekly oil inventories data
from the United States for price direction.
U.S. commercial crude stocks were forecast to have increased
in the week ended Oct. 10, while refined products likely fell,
according to a Reuters survey ahead of weekly inventory reports
out of the world's biggest oil consumer.
Industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) will
issued its report later on Wednesday, and the U.S. Department of
Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA) will follow
with its weekly data on Thursday. The reports have been delayed
a day due to the Monday's Columbus Day U.S. federal holiday.
(Editing by Tom Hogue)