* U.S. consumer sentiment at highest in more than seven
years
* Saudi Arabia, Kuwait stop production at Khafji oilfield
* Uncertainty over who controls Libya's oil
By Jane Xie
SINGAPORE, Oct 20 Brent crude futures
edged higher on Monday, holding on to gains scored in the
previous session that took it above $86 a barrel after robust
U.S. data buoyed global financial markets, with a cut in
Saudi-Kuwait oil output providing further support.
Abundant global oil supplies coupled with a gloomy economic
outlook from Europe to China had pushed Brent to its lowest
since 2010 last week, consolidating a loss of more than 25
percent since June.
Prices recovered late last week as some investors covered
short positions and Brent had risen another 8 cents to
$86.24 by 0332 GMT. On Friday the price had risen 2 percent, its
biggest gain in more than a month.
U.S. crude gained 38 cents to $83.13 a barrel.
A positive U.S. consumer sentiment index brought cheer to
Asia's equity markets on Monday, although the impact on oil may
be short-lived.
"Oil markets are following the positive sentiment from
equity markets," said Ric Spooner, chief analyst at CMC Markets
in Sydney.
"But it is a short-term reaction and the upside is limited
as, barring any geopolitical risks, nothing much has changed in
terms of fundamentals."
The International Energy Agency cut its demand growth
forecast for oil in 2015 as the global economic outlook remains
weak, indicating lower oil demand.
Investors' hopes that OPEC producers would cut output to
support prices amid an unrelenting shale oil boom in North
America have been dashed by comments and signals from Saudi
Arabia, Kuwait and Iran.
However, production has been halted temporarily at the
Saudi-Kuwait Khafji oilfield, which has a production of
280,000-300,000 barrels per day (bpd), just over 2 percent of
Saudi Arabia's total output capacity.
"I don't think it will have a huge impact by changing any
overall supply-demand balance, which is still a weak outlook,"
Spooner said.
"But it does get people talking about Saudi and Kuwait -
about not being unhappy to take some barrels off."
Still, investors are keeping an eye on any disruption to oil
supply from geopolitical developments.
"The market is at a level where it is vulnerable to anything
that is of a real threat to production," Spooner said.
Elsewhere in the Middle East, tension mounted as Islamic
State's fight against Kurdish defenders further destabilised the
Syrian border town of Kobani.
Traders are also concerned about the uncertainty over who is
in charge of Libya's vast oil reserves, after a self-styled
government controlling Tripoli announced its oil policies.
Libya is currently producing 800,000 bpd of oil, down more
than 40 percent from its peak of 1.4 million bpd in mid-2013.
(Reporting By Jane Xie; Editing by Florence Tan and Alan
Raybould)