* Saudi Arabia increases Sept output but cuts market supply
* All eyes on OPEC November meeting
* Europe and China manufacturing data beat expectations
(Recasts with closing prices, adds previous biggest percentage
gains)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Oct 23 Brent crude oil jumped nearly 3
percent on Thursday, its most in over four months, after an
industry source said Saudi Arabia cut output in September
following the summer's tumble in prices.
Strong euro zone economic data, better-than-expected Chinese
manufacturing numbers and a rally in Wall Street stocks also
boosted oil prices, traders said.
Brent's front-month contract for December delivery
settled up $2.12, or 2.5 percent, at $86.83 barrel. It was the
largest percentage gain in a day for Brent since June 12, and
came after a session peak of $87.19.
U.S. crude's front-month finished up $1.57, or 2
percent, at $81.86, after an intraday high at $82.37. That was
the biggest percentage rise since Sept. 16.
Both Brent and U.S. crude have lost at least a fifth of
their value from June highs due to fears of oversupply.
Some analysts remained skeptical of Thursday's price
recovery, saying any rebound between now and next month's
meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries
(OPEC) was likely to be short-lived.
"I'm not impressed," said Walter Zimmerman, chief technical
analyst at United-ICAP in Jersey City, New Jersey. "Considering
how far Brent has fallen, from more than $115 to around $82, the
nature of this rebound is more of a dead-cat bounce than a
dramatic illustration that we have hit some kind of meaningful
bottom."
The 12-member OPEC meets on Nov. 27 to consider adjusting
its output target of 30 million barrels per day for the first
half of 2015 and so far only a minority of members have called
for an output cut.
Prices rallied on Thursday after an industry source said the
amount of crude supplied by Saudi Arabia to domestic and export
markets last month fell to 9.36 million barrels from around 9.69
million barrels in August.
"A story like that would certainly move the market no matter
who said it, because the Saudis themselves told OPEC they had
raised production," said James L. Williams, energy economist at
WTRG Economics in London, Arkansas.
Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil producer, told OPEC's
September world oil supply report that it pumped 9.7 million
barrels per day (bpd), up from around 9.6 million bpd in August.
Barrels not supplied to the markets are put into storage.
"The question in every trader's mind is what is OPEC going
to do at its November meeting, and all that uncertainty has made
the market go yoyo the past few days," Williams said.
Saudi Arabia has previously sent signals it is comfortable
with markedly lower oil prices and willing to maintain high
supply levels to compete for market share.
Crude inventories in the United States, the No. 1 oil
importer, meanwhile, surged by 7.1 million barrels last week to
377.68 million barrels, more than double what analysts had
forecast.
