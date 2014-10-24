* Middle East crude supply remains strong
* Ample prompt supplies threatened contango in U.S. crude
* New York Ebola case jitters the domestic market
(Adds U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission statistics)
By Sam N. Adams
NEW YORK, Oct 24 Brent oil prices fell on Friday
but were little changed on the week as traders caught their
breath from a months-long rout, even as signs of rising global
supply and a U.S. contango structure threatened deeper losses.
U.S. crude oil futures, meanwhile, continued to slide.
Contracts for December delivery settled down $1.08 at $81.01 per
barrel, dropping $1.74 since last Friday.
Increased domestic crude stores have depressed the price of
short-term futures contracts. The spread between December and
January contracts narrowed to 24 cents, threatening to flip to a
second-month discount, or contango, for the first time since
early this year. The spread CL-1=R was at more than 80 cents a
few days ago.
Global prices seesawed several times on Friday, initially
battered by news that Iraq increased its oil supply in October,
while Libya's output remains high, despite instability in both
countries.
Oil traders said prices were reversing excessive gains made
on Thursday, when the market spiked on news that Saudi Arabia
had boosted production but cut supplies to the market in
September, instead pumping barrels into storage.
"There's just no shortage of oil anywhere in the world,"
said Sal Umek of the Energy Management Institute in New York.
"Demand is not really robust, and you're going to get the
intermittent spell of short-covering."
Brent crude for December delivery settled at $86.13
per barrel, down 70 cents for the day and 3 cents below last
Friday's settlement price, off an intraday low of $85.29 a
barrel.
Saudi Arabia, the world's top exporter, previously sent
signals it is comfortable with markedly lower oil prices and
willing to maintain high supply levels to compete for market
share.
"Saudi Arabia ... doesn't mind oil going a little bit
lower," said Tariq Zahir, an analyst at Tyche Capital Advisers.
"With all the production increase in the United States, we are
their biggest competitor right now. But they have enough cash to
deal with prices going lower."
The U.S. dollar has rallied against other currencies
on a improving economic outlook, rising nearly 8 percent in the
third quarter and peaked earlier this month at a four-year high,
offsetting some losses in the dollar-denominated crude prices
for oil exporters.
On Friday, the dollar and equity markets fell on news that
an American doctor in New York city had contracted the Ebola
virus while working in West Africa.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will
meet on Nov. 27 to review its output target for the first half
of 2015. So far, only a few members have called for a cut.
Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and
options positions in the week to Oct. 21, the U.S. Commodities
Futures Trading Commission said in a data release on Friday
after crude futures settled.
(Additional reporting by Jane Xie in Singapore and Sam Wilkin
in London; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Lisa Shumaker)