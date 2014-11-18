* Traders look to Nov. 27 OPEC meeting for direction
* Higher Saudi oil exports in September weigh on sentiment
* Coming Up: EIA inventory data for Nov. 14 week on
Wednesday
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Nov 18 Oil fell for a second straight
day on Tuesday as traders looked beyond price defense attempts
by Russia and Venezuela and toward Saudi Arabia and OPEC for
fresh leads on whether the group will cut output when it meets
later this month.
Saudi Arabia, the most powerful member of the Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and the world's No. 1 oil
exporter, raised crude shipments in September, data showed on
Tuesday, despite signs of an oversupplied market.
Benchmark Brent crude settled down 84 cents at
$78.47 a barrel, after falling as low as $78.21. Brent fell in
six of the past seven sessions, touching four-year lows of
$76.76 on Friday.
Front-month U.S. crude ended down $1.03 at $74.61
after an intraday bottom of $74.23. U.S. crude hit a September
2010 low of $76.30 on Friday.
After settlement, U.S. crude slipped about another 40 cents
a barrel by 4:50 p.m. EST (2150 GMT). After the market closed,
the American Petroleum Institute (API) said crude stockpiles in
the United States rose by 3.7 million barrels last week.
Analysts had expected a drop of 800,000 barrels.
On Wednesday, the U.S. government's Energy Information
Administration will issue official data for the week ended Nov.
14.
OPEC will meet in Vienna on Nov. 27. Venezuela and Russia
are among oil exporters trying to get the group to cut output
and boost prices following Brent's 30 percent fall since June.
"We're trading every OPEC headline now, but it's what the
Saudis say, or don't, that will make a difference over the next
nine days, barring what OPEC's stand itself is as a group," said
Joseph Posillico, senior vice president of energy futures at
Jefferies LLC in New York.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday a special
global meeting on oil price defense was being planned "very
soon." Russian oil firm Rosneft is also sending its
chief executive to Vienna on Nov. 25.
Saudi Arabia has not agreed to an output cut, and Venezuela
has less influence in OPEC than Riyadh. Russia, a big oil
producer but not an OPEC member, had failed in the past to
persuade the group to cut.
Goldman Sachs said in a research note Brent might have to
fall to $60 to slow output without an OPEC cut.
(Additional reporting by David Sheppard in London and Jacob
Gronholt-Peterson in Singapore; Editing by Jason Neely, Peter
Galloway, Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)