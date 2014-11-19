* Brent, U.S. crude give back gains after Fed's Oct minutes
* Libyan OPEC official indicates output cut on Nov 27
* EIA shows near 3-million-barrel surge in U.S. stocks
(New throughout, updates prices and market activity to close
following release of Fed minutes)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Nov 19 Oil prices fell for a third
straight day on Wednesday, as early gains on talk of a possible
OPEC output cut vanished after the Federal Reserve released
minutes of last month's policy meeting revealing worries that
U.S. inflation could remain below target for "quite some time."
The Fed minutes showed central bankers concerned about the
economy's strength but reluctant to issue a statement reflecting
too much pessimism.
The Fed's outlook was "a negative for energy demand, and the
looming interest rate hike will only serve to strengthen the
dollar further," said John Kilduff, partner at New York energy
hedge fund, Again Capital. "Both elements of the minutes are
bearish for the crude oil price outlook."
Benchmark Brent crude oil settled down 37 cents at
$78.10 a barrel, after rising as much as 98 cents during the
session. It has lost $1.31 in the past three sessions.
U.S. crude finished down 3 cents at $74.61, after a
session high at $75.40.
Earlier, oil prices rose after Libya's OPEC Governor Samir
Kamal told Reuters he expected the group's Nov. 27 meeting to
agree on halting production at above OPEC targets, removing
about 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) from the market.
OPEC, or the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries, will meet in Vienna to consider adjusting its output
target of 30 million bpd. Fears of an oil glut and a 30 percent
drop in Brent prices since June has made a few producers clamor
for sharp output cuts. But OPEC heavyweight Saudi Arabia has not
said if it will support that.
U.S. crude stockpiles rose 2.6 million barrels for the week
ended Nov. 14, compared with forecasts of a 800,000-barrel draw,
as imports rose to meet demand from refineries hiking runs after
seasonal maintenance, data from the Energy Information
Administration (EIA) showed.
Despite the unexpectedly large build, oil prices rose by
midday as investors focused on the OPEC meeting.
Unseasonably cold weather across America, and a 2-million
barrel draw in distillate supplies last week, also supported
prices of U.S. heating oil before late profit-taking in
that market.
(Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons New York, Ahmed
Aboulenein in London and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen in Singapore;
Editing by Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)