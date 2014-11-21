* Brent returns to above $80/bbl, U.S. crude above $76
* China's first rate cut in 2 years helped spark rally
* Expectations grow for OPEC production cut at Nov. 27 meet
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Nov 21 Oil prices rose on Friday for
their first weekly gain in two months with benchmark Brent crude
returning to above $80 a barrel after a rally triggered by
China's interest rate cut and speculation of an OPEC output cut.
Brent rose $1.03 to settle at $80.36 a barrel. It
had risen as much as $2.28 earlier to a session high of $81.61.
U.S. crude finished up 66 cents at $76.51, after an
intraday peak at $77.83.
Oil's rise for a second straight day gave Brent a 95-cent,
or 1.2 percent, gain on the week. It was also the market's first
positive week after a record drop of eight weeks in a row.
U.S. crude rose 69 cents, or 1 percent, on the week, after
consecutive losses for seven weeks.
Since June, oil has lost about 30 percent of its value, with
Brent plunging from a high above $115 and U.S. crude falling
from above $107.
"This market has been sold out so much that any kind of
fresh bullish news is going to cause a price pop," said Thomas
Saal, analyst at INTL FC Stone in Miami, Florida.
China's central bank cut benchmark interest rates for the
first time in more than two years to reduce borrowing costs and
ward off the slowest growth in 24 years.
China is the largest net importer of petroleum and metals,
and the rate cut sent most commodity prices surging.
Expectations of a production cut from the Organization of
the Petroleum Exporting Countries at its Nov. 27 meeting also
fed the rally, although profit-taking emerged later, along with
selling by those expecting another tumble next week.
"We continue to see a bear market for crude, and we've used
any opportunity at all in the market's strength to sell into it,
in any small way we could," said Tariq Zahir, managing member of
Tyche Capital Advisors in Laurel Hollow, New York.
Market bets on the outcome of the OPEC meeting vary,
although optimism of an output cut has grown lately.
OPEC heavyweight Saudi Arabia has not committed to lower
production. But Russia said on Friday that Riyadh had expressed
"a willingness to cooperate on issues related to energy and oil
markets."
Venezuela has also said it will curb its own output if OPEC
agreed to do so.
