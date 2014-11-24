(Corrects price of Brent crude settlement in ninth paragraph)
* Market volatile as all await OPEC decision on cuts
* Russia adds to speculation, offering its own output
reduction
* Iran nuclear programme talks extended to June
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Nov 24 Crude prices ended lower, with
Brent below $80 a barrel, after a volatile session on Monday as
Russia's offer to add to OPEC output cuts led some to bet the
group will agree on a higher production cut than thought when it
meets this week.
Russia, which needs higher oil prices to support its
economy, tried to sway OPEC to slash production, suggesting
Moscow could cut its own crude output by about 300,000 barrels
per day (bpd).
Oil ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries meet on Thursday in Vienna and some are
imploring the group to cut 1 million bpd or more to support
prices that have fallen about 30 percent since June on fears of
oversupply.
"Compared to a week ago, there's more speculation now of an
higher-than-expected OPEC production cut," said Phil Flynn,
analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.
"If you were oversupplied by 2 million bpd and you were
planning to going to cut just 1 million, it would not have
changed the situation much. But if the Russians came on board
with another 300,000 bpd, then, yes, it would help."
Not all traders were convinced though that the Russian
gesture would persuade OPEC.
Oil prices which initially rose midmorning in New York after
a weak start, fell again by the close.
"I think it's going to be like this till we get the news on
Thursday on where OPEC stands," said John Kilduff, partner at
New York energy hedge fund Again Capital.
Benchmark Brent crude oil's front-month contract
finished down 68 cents at $79.68 a barrel. It traded between a
session low of $79.50 and a high of $80.85.
U.S. crude's front-month ended 73 cents lower,
moving between $75.48 and $77.02.
A extension to Iran's nuclear talks, which maintains Western
sanctions preventing Tehran from freely exporting its oil,
limited some of the market's downside, traders said.
Fund managers say oil prices could plunge to $60 a barrel if
OPEC fails to make significant cuts.
(Additional reporting by Jack Stubbs and Ahmed Aboulenein in
London and Henning Gloystein in Singapore; Editing by
Christopher Johnson, David Gregorio and Marguerita Choy)