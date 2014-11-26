* Asia's four biggest economies show signs of weakness
* But hopes for OPEC production cut support prices
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Nov 26 Oil prices dropped early on
Wednesday as Asia's top economies showed signs of weakness, but
hopes for output cuts by producer club OPEC curbed losses
Benchmark Brent crude oil futures were trading down
20 cents at $78.13 a barrel at 0150 GMT, while U.S. crude
was 30 cents lower at $73.79 a barrel.
Traders said worries over Asia's economic health were
pressuring oil prices, with doubts over the outlook for the
region's four biggest economies.
India's economic growth probably slowed to around 5 percent
in the three months to September, slipping from 5.7 percent in
the previous quarter.
In South Korea, a top state-run research institute warned
the Bank of Korea against underestimating the danger of Asia's
fourth-largest economy falling into deflation.
While in China, Asia's biggest economy, a surprise interest
rate cut last week indicated slowing growth.
And Japan's economy has slipped into recession, triggering a
snap election to be held in December.
"The U.S. economy is doing great but most everyone else is
struggling, creating more downside than upside risks to growth,"
U.S.-based PIRA Energy Group said in its latest weekly oil
market report.
"Global oil balances continue to confirm a rather large
surplus in 2014. OPEC will find it hard to remedy the
situation."
WHAT WILL OPEC DO?
The Economic worries come at a time of rising global
production, leading to a 30 percent drop in oil prices since
June.
Oil ministers from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC) meet on Thursday in Vienna, with some of its 12
member states wanting to cut at least 1 million barrels per day
of production to support prices.
Predictions for the OPEC summit range from a large output
cut to none at all, and heavyweight Saudi Arabia has kept the
market guessing as to what it will do.
"Together with a strengthening U.S. dollar and lower
economic growth forecasts, we expect this will compel OPEC into
action. The uncertainty is whether OPEC can coordinate agreement
in time or whether it will only sanction production cuts early
in the new year," Deutsche Bank said in a special report on the
upcoming summit.
If OPEC does not agree to a significant output cut, some
commodity analysts believe oil prices could slide to $60 per
barrel.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)