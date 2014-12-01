* U.S. crude falls near $64/bbl; Brent slips close to $68

* OPEC maintains stable output to counter U.S. shale oil boom

By Florence Tan

SINGAPORE, Dec 1 U.S. crude fell more than $2 to a five-year low in Asian trade on Monday, while Brent futures touched a fresh four-year low, extending a steep sell-off after OPEC decided not to cut production last week, keeping markets well supplied.

Both U.S. crude and Brent have fallen for five straight months, oil's longest losing streak since the 2008 financial crisis.

U.S. crude tumbled to near $64, dragging Brent down below $70, after Saudi Arabia's oil minister told fellow OPEC members last week that they must combat the U.S. shale oil boom.

"They (OPEC) can get by at $60 a barrel, but that price would knock out a fair whack of the competition - much U.S. shale oil for example - as well as put investment in future capacity growth firmly on the back-burner," ANZ analysts said in a note.

"They're playing the long game, banking that others can't."

Brent hit a low of $68.15 a barrel, the lowest since May 2010, and U.S. crude slipped to an intraday low of $64.10,the lowest since July 2009.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin)