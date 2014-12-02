* Oil rebounds 3-4 percent on Monday after touching 5-year
lows
* Price slide tests unconventional oil producers - IEA
* Permits for new U.S. shale wells fall in October
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Dec 2 Brent crude slipped below $72 a
barrel on Tuesday, giving up some of the gains seen on Monday
when prices rallied for the first time in six sessions and
closed up more than 3 percent.
Oil futures on both sides of the Atlantic have plunged close
to 40 percent over the past five months, also their longest
string of monthly losses since the 2008 global financial crisis,
as supply growth led by the U.S. shale oil boom exceeded demand.
A decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries to maintain output has further pummelled prices.
Brent crude dipped 64 cents to $71.90 a barrel by
0327 GMT. U.S. crude fell 57 cents to $68.43 a barrel.
"Saudi Arabia and OPEC no longer have the mechanism to
balance markets from the supply side," said Mark Keenan, head of
commodities research Asia at Societe Generale.
"Markets will have to balance themselves. As they learn how
to do that, volatility will be very elevated."
Both contracts touched five-year lows on Monday before
surging to post their first gain in about one week.
"Yesterday much of the move higher right across the entire
commodity complex ... suggests that there was a strong element
of people increasing their allocation to commodities, taking
advantage of these low prices," Keenan said.
Investors' portfolio adjustments are usually done at the
start of the month, he added.
Falling crude prices are an unprecedented test for producers
of unconventional oil, the head of the International Energy
Agency (IEA) told Reuters on Monday.
"Breakeven varies from block to block," IEA Executive
Director Maria van der Hoeven said in an interview. "Light tight
oil producers in the U.S., Canadian oil sands are achieving
impressive cost savings. We have to wait and see."
As crude prices tumble, offshore drillers globally are
increasingly considering "warm stacking" their rigs to take them
temporarily off the market.
Norway's Statoil has postponed a decision to invest
40 billion crowns in a mature field.
U.S. oil producers have been racing full-speed ahead to drill
new shale wells in recent years, even in the face of lower oil
prices. But new data suggests that the much-anticipated slowdown
in shale country may have finally arrived.
