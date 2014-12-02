* Iraqis make deal with Kurds to export oil
* CME raises margin requirement for crude traders almost 16
pct
* Stronger dollar weighs on oil prices
(Adds API data paragraphs 6-8)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Dec 2 Oil prices resumed their slide
on Tuesday, driven lower by a deal that will add more Iraqi
crude to already oversupplied markets, higher margin
requirements for trading U.S. futures and a strengthening
dollar.
Benchmark Brent crude oil on Monday rose more than 3
percent, the most in two years, on speculation that its sharp
drop following last week's OPEC meeting was overdone.
Iraq's government said it reached an agreement with Kurdish
authorities to export 300,000 barrels per day of oil from Kirkuk
and 250,000 bpd from the northern Kurdish region through Turkey.
The deal aims to overcome months of dispute that all but halted
exports from Kirkuk.
"The Iraqis' deal with the Kurds for oil exports is the one
headline sticking out in today's market, a reminder that the
oversupply in oil isn't going away easily," said Joseph
Posillico, an analyst at Jefferies in New York.
Brent on Tuesday fell $2.00, or 2.76 percent, to settle at
$70.54, nearly testing Friday's close of $70.15, the lowest
since mid 2010.
U.S. crude fell $2.12 to $66.88. It rose 4 percent on
Monday, the most since August 2012.
Crude futures pared losses in post-settlement trading after
industry group American Petroleum Institute (API) released data
showing U.S. crude stocks fell 6.5 million barrels last week.
U.S. crude oil stockpiles had been expected to increase by
1.3 million barrels last week, according to a survey of analysts
ahead of the API report.
U.S. Energy Information Administration inventory data is due
on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT).
Selling pressure earlier followed a decision by CME Group
Inc to raise initial margins for crude oil futures on
the New York Mercantile Exchange by 15.6 percent from the close
of business on Tuesday. That likely prompted liquidation by some
traders, brokers said.
The dollar reached a 4-1/2-year high, helped by
comments by two influential Federal Reserve officials who
stressed the positive impact on the U.S. economy of the drop in
energy prices. A stronger greenback often weighs on prices of
dollar-denominated commodities.
Crude futures briefly pared losses after Saudi Arabia's
former intelligence chief said the world's top oil exporter
would consider cutting production if joined by others, including
non-OPEC producer Russia.
Saudi Arabia sent oil prices into a tailspin last week when
it blocked efforts by smaller producers in the Organization of
the Petroleum Exporting Countries to curb output.
"Volatility sometimes begets volatility, and the oil markets
are not being helped by all the conflicting signals they're
getting now," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital, an
energy hedge fund in New York.
