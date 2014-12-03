* U.S. crude up after stockpiles fell last week vs bets for
build
* Brent down after report citing $60 oil outlook by Saudis
* Brent-WTI price spread narrowest since mid-Oct
(Updates with closing prices and narrowing of Brent-WTI spread)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Dec 3 U.S. crude closed higher on
Wednesday at more than $67 after data showed a surprise tumble
in inventories, but a report suggesting Saudi Arabia expected
still lower prices for oil sent Brent below $70 a barrel.
The spread between Brent and U.S. crude, a key arbitrage in
oil markets, narrowed to below $3 a barrel, its lowest in 1-1/2
months.
Oil markets have been volatile since Thursday's decision by
the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries not to cut
production in an oversupplied market. In recent days, traders
have sought a price floor for crude, which has tumbled about 40
percent from June highs.
On Wednesday, U.S. crude rose after oil inventories in the
United States fell by 3.7 million barrels last week. Analysts
were expecting a 1.3 million-barrel build.
Brent closed lower after the Wall Street Journal, citing
people familiar with the situation, reported that Saudi Arabia,
OPEC's biggest oil producer, believed crude prices could
stabilize at around $60 a barrel. Brent had hit a high above
$115 in June.
Chart analysts have already warned that U.S. crude could
plunge toward $50.
Exxon Mobil Corp Chief Executive Officer Rex
Tillerson somewhat added to the debate on how low prices could
go when he told CNBC that the company's decision to invest in
the U.S. shale oil sector was based on an ability to withstand a
price range of $120 to $40.
"Between the Journal report of the Saudis accepting $60 oil
and Rex Tillerson saying Exxon can be tested to as low as $40, I
guess the market has to decide which low price level it's
comfortable with," said John Kilduff, partner at New York energy
hedge fund Again Capital.
Brent settled down 62 cents at $69.92 a barrel,
after climbing nearly $1 earlier to $71.46.
U.S. crude finished up 50 cents at $67.38 after a
session peak at $68.23.
Absent strong economic data, robust demand and geopolitical
disturbances, speculators are likely to test new lows for crude
in coming days.
"We may get some bullish sentiment or a break when they come
in to cover shorts like today," said futures broker Santiago
Diaz of INTL FC Stone in Miami, "but otherwise, they'll be
selling."
(Additional reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein and David Sheppard in
London and Florence Tan and Jane Xie in Singapore; Editing by
Alden Bentley and Lisa Von Ahn)