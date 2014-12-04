* U.S. crude inventories drop 3.7 mln bbls last week - EIA

* U.S. economic resilience lifts global markets

By Florence Tan

SINGAPORE, Dec 4 Brent crude rose above $70 a barrel on Thursday, making small gains along with U.S. futures, as a fall in crude stockpiles in the United States supported prices.

U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected last week as refineries hiked output, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Brent added 45 cents to $70.37 a barrel by 0220 GMT. The contract settled below $70 on Wednesday after a report suggested Saudi Arabia expected still lower prices for oil.

U.S. crude futures rose 34 cents to $67.72 a barrel, after a 50-cent gain in the previous session.

Analysts expect prices to head lower despite recent steep falls as U.S. shale oil production growth stays strong while OPEC has decided not to cut supply, preferring to protect market share.

Markets could be going through a temporary reprieve after "bearish exhaustion", Stephen Schork, editor of Pennsylvania-based The Schork Report, said.

"By most estimates, the economics on oil production are below breakeven," Schork said, referring to North American capital expenditure and fiscal budgets of OPEC countries.

However, he said it was too early to say how low oil prices could fall. Brent's failure to break resistance at $71.42 could encourage new selling, Schork said.

Investors are turning their focus to U.S. data for clues on the strength of demand in the world's largest economy and oil consumer. Economic resilience in the United States has supported global stocks with the Dow and S&P scoring record highs overnight.

In the United States, crude inventories fell by 3.7 million barrels in the last week, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 1.3 million barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 694,000 barrels, EIA said.

This partly helped narrow the spread between Brent and West Texas Intermediate CL-LCO1=R to less than $3 a barrel on Wednesday, the weakest in seven weeks.

Schork said refinery throughput is surging after the refinery maintenance season and cheap retail gasoline will create a lot of short-term demand this holiday season.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin)