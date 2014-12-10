BEIJING Dec 10 Brent crude fell more than $1 on
Wednesday, resuming its fall caused by a glut of oil in the
market after a short-lived reprieve the previous day when a
weaker dollar had provided some support.
Worries about oversupply have pushed Brent down 40 percent
since June.
On Wednesday, as the dollar inched higher, Brent's
front-month futures contract traded down $1.06 at an
intraday low of $65.78 a barrel at 0225 GMT, remaining above a
five-year low of $65.29 touched on Tuesday.
On Monday alone it fell $2.88, or 4.2 percent, its
third-largest one-day loss this year.
U.S. crude futures fell $1 to $62.82 a barrel at one
point before picking up slightly to $62.87, down 95 cents on the
day. It also closed higher on Tuesday after a fall of $2.79, or
4.2 percent, on Monday.
U.S. inventories rose 4.4 million barrels in the past week
to 377.4 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations
of a drop of 2.2 million, according to the American Petroleum
Institute.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)
may still hold an emergency meeting before its June gathering to
discuss how to tackle the global surplus, Algeria's energy
minister said on Tuesday.
(Reporting By Adam Rose; Editing by Alan Raybould)