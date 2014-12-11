* Saudi oil minister Naimi: "Why should we cut production?"
* Rise in U.S. oil inventories drag on prices
By Adam Rose
BEIJING, Dec 11 Brent crude ticked higher on
Thursday but remained below $65 per barrel, and not far above
five-year lows hit in the previous session, with the market's
bearish tone largely intact.
Comments by the Saudi Arabian oil minister shrugging off an
output cut on Wednesday renewed worries about a global glut that
has slashed prices by more than 40 percent since June.
Brent crude edged up 51 cents to $64.75 by 0325 GMT,
a little more than a dollar away from the previous session's low
of $63.56 - the weakest since July 2009. The benchmark had
closed down almost 4 percent on Wednesday.
"This is a bit of a return to a more normal pattern of
trading for us in this time zone," said Michael McCarthy, chief
market strategist for CMC Markets in Sydney, of the gains in
early trading.
"Often we reverse the overnight moves as the shorter-term
trading interests take a profitable cut out of their positions."
U.S. crude rose 47 cents to $61.41, after sharp
losses of almost 5 percent in the previous session, its biggest
daily drop in almost two weeks. It also hit a near 5-1/2 year
low, of $60.43, on Wednesday.
The U.S. benchmark came under pressure as crude inventories
in the country rose unexpectedly last week, data from the Energy
Information Administration showed.
Crude stocks rose by 1.5 million barrels in the
week to Dec. 5, compared with analysts' expectations for a
2.2-million-barrel draw.
Traders are now eyeing an increasingly competitive battle
for market share among OPEC exporters, for clues on when and at
what price they would step in to help balance oil markets.
Leading the challenge is Kuwait, which has set the official
selling price for its crude sales to Asian buyers for January at
$3.95 a barrel below the average of Oman/Dubai quotes, a trader
said, the lowest it has been since December 2008.
Global demand for OPEC crude in 2015 is expected to fall to
its lowest in more than a decade and far below current output,
the group said on Wednesday, indicating a hefty supply surplus
without OPEC output cuts or a slowdown in the U.S. shale boom.
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)