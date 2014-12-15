TOKYO Dec 15 Brent crude futures fell as much as 2.5 percent on Monday to a new five-year low near $60 a barrel after the International Energy Agency forecast further price falls and OPEC's chief defended the group's decision not to cut its output target.

Oil producers group OPEC can ride out a slump in oil prices and keep output unchanged, its head Abdullah al-Badri said on Sunday, arguing market weakness did not reflect supply and demand fundamentals and could have been driven by speculators.

Oil prices fell 3 percent or more on Friday after the IEA cut its outlook for demand growth in 2015.

London Brent crude for January delivery fell for a fourth session and was trading 83 cents lower at $61.02 a barrel by 2340 GMT, after settling down $1.83 on Friday. The benchmark contract fell as much as 2.5 percent to $60.28 right after the start of the electronic session, the lowest since July 2009.

U.S. crude for January delivery was down 95 cents at $56.86 a barrel, after hitting a low of $56.25, down 2.7 percent, the lowest since May 2009.

Surging crude inventories in the United States and top oil exporter Saudi Arabia's reiteration that it will not cut production had roiled prices despite data pointing to strong U.S. economic recovery.

Kuwait's oil minister said on Sunday that OPEC's decision last month to keep output unchanged was intended to retain market share, even if it meant that it "would negatively affect prices, state news agency KUNA said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Ed Davies)