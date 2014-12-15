TOKYO Dec 15 Brent crude futures fell as much
as 2.5 percent on Monday to a new five-year low near $60 a
barrel after the International Energy Agency forecast further
price falls and OPEC's chief defended the group's decision not
to cut its output target.
Oil producers group OPEC can ride out a slump in oil prices
and keep output unchanged, its head Abdullah al-Badri said on
Sunday, arguing market weakness did not reflect supply and
demand fundamentals and could have been driven by speculators.
Oil prices fell 3 percent or more on Friday after the IEA
cut its outlook for demand growth in 2015.
London Brent crude for January delivery fell for a
fourth session and was trading 83 cents lower at $61.02 a barrel
by 2340 GMT, after settling down $1.83 on Friday. The benchmark
contract fell as much as 2.5 percent to $60.28 right after the
start of the electronic session, the lowest since July 2009.
U.S. crude for January delivery was down 95 cents at
$56.86 a barrel, after hitting a low of $56.25, down 2.7
percent, the lowest since May 2009.
Surging crude inventories in the United States and top oil
exporter Saudi Arabia's reiteration that it will not cut
production had roiled prices despite data pointing to strong
U.S. economic recovery.
Kuwait's oil minister said on Sunday that OPEC's decision
last month to keep output unchanged was intended to retain
market share, even if it meant that it "would negatively affect
prices, state news agency KUNA said.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Ed Davies)