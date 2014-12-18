* More companies cut upstream investments around world
* But strong U.S. production continues to drag on prices
* Stocks surge at Cushing oil hub
By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
SINGAPORE, Dec 18 Brent crude edged further
above $61 a barrel on Thursday, after sharply lower prices
forced companies to cut upstream investments around the world.
Chevron Corp has put a plan to drill for oil in the Beaufort
Sea in Canada's Arctic on hold indefinitely, while Marathon Oil
cut its capital expenditure for next year by about 20 percent.
Canadian oil producers also deepened 2015 spending cuts, as
Husky Energy, MEG Energy and Penn West
Petroleum joined those hacking back capital budgets in
response to tumbling crude prices.
Brent this week dipped to its lowest since May 2009 at
$58.50 a barrel, falling close to 50 percent since late June due
to rising production in the United States, weak economic growth
and a decision by OPEC members last month not to cut output.
"It looks like investors favour support around $60 a
barrel," said Daniel Ang, an investment analyst at Phillip
Futures in Singapore, adding that lower upstream investments
could begin to affect prices from the second quarter of next
year.
"But with U.S. production still strong, the bearish trend
looks set to continue for now. I think it's just a matter of
time before Brent breaks below $60 again."
Brent crude for February delivery was 21 cents
higher at $61.39 a barrel at 0438 GMT, after settling up $1.17
on Wednesday.
OPEC members which backed an output cut at the group's
meeting last month are coming around to the view of Saudi Arabia
that they need to focus on market share, further reducing the
chance of any action to defend prices.
"The producers have not blinked. We are just watching and
selling oil at whatever the price is," said a delegate from an
OPEC country which in November had wanted an output cut.
U.S. crude for January delivery, which expires after
Friday's settlement, was up 8 cents at $56.55 a barrel. The
contracts rose as high as $58.98 on Wednesday after weekly U.S.
government oil data showed a big build in crude stockpiles at
the Cushing oil hub.
U.S. oil was also supported by the Federal Reserve's upbeat
assessment of the economy after sending strong signals it was on
track to raise interest rates next year.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)