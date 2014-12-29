* U.S. crude climbs more than $1
* Investors ready to price in geopolitical risks
By Keith Wallis
SINGAPORE Dec 29 U.S. crude rose more than $1 in
early Asian trade on Monday, reversing a fall in the previous
session as escalating clashes in Libya threatened oil exports
and supply disruptions from the OPEC member.
Both U.S. crude and Brent climbed on renewed
geopolitical concerns and the possibility of increased demand
for oil on new fiscal stimulus packages by China and Japan.
Forces loyal to Libya's recognised government launched air
strikes on the western city of Misrata on Sunday in apparent
retaliation against a missile attack last week which started a
fire at Es Sider, one of the OPEC producer's largest export
terminals.
More than 800,000 barrels of crude - at least two days
production - was destroyed by the fire which continued to engulf
three storage tanks, the National Oil Corporation said on
Sunday. Libya's total oil production stands at 385,000 barrels
per day, it added..
"Libya, and all the other problems, warrants some kind of
risk premium," said Jonathan Barratt, chief investment officer
at Sydney's Ayers Alliance.
"Oil is at a level where people are happy to build in a risk
premium," he said.
Investors were also optimistic that plans by China and Japan
to boost liquidity would see demand for oil pick-up, Barratt
added.
U.S. crude briefly touched $55.74, up $1.01, after closing
$1.11 down in thin trade on Friday. It was at $55.35 a barrel as
of 0048 GMT.
Brent crude climbed 95 cents to hit $60.40 before falling
back to $59.84 in early Asian trade on Monday. The benchmark
settled down 79 cents in the previous session.
(Reporting By Keith Wallis; Editing by Michael Perry)