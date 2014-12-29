* Brent on track for biggest annual drop since 2008
* Brent, U.S. crude hit lowest since May, 2009
By Samantha Sunne
NEW YORK, Dec 29 Crude oil prices on tumbled on
Monday, with global grades settling down more than $1 a barrel
after an early rally fizzled and prices fell to their lowest
levels since May 2009.
News of further damage Libya's oil infrastructure prompted
the early rally that was quickly erased as pervasive fears of
global oversupply trumped concerns about output curtailment from
the OPEC producer.
Phil Flynn of Price Futures Group said the rally may have
triggered sell stops. Then once the Brent dropped below $54, a
previous low, more stops may have been triggered.
"It just shows you that the market is very heavy," Flynn
said.
Global benchmark Brent crude settled down $1.57 at
$57.88. U.S. crude settled down $1.12 at $53.61 a barrel,
following Brent downward.
The rally followed by the steep drop showed the market's
fears about oversupply are not going away, said Gene McGillian,
senior analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
"Every time the market tries to pick itself up, it's just
another wave of selling," he said.
The number of rigs drilling for oil in the United States
dipped in the latest week, data from oil services firm Baker
Hughes Inc showed. But the count for U.S. oil rigs
remained up from a year ago, indicating production would remain
robust.
Oil tanks at Es Sider in Libya have been on fire for days
after a rocket hit one of them, officials said.
The OPEC member nation is producing 128,000 barrels a day,
an official said, down from the 1.6 million it produced prior to
Muammar Gaddafi's ouster in 2011.
The market may test technical support at $50 a barrel, said
Brian LaRose, a technical analyst at United-ICAP.
Flynn noted that trading was lighter than average. Nearly
400,000 lots of WTI crude oil futures traded on Monday, about a
third less than the 30-day average but double Friday's volume.
Oil prices this year are on track for the biggest decline
since 2008 and the second-biggest annual fall since futures
started trading in the 1980s.
OPEC has been reluctant to give up market share to boost
tumbling oil prices, with Saudi Arabia stepping back from its
historic role as a swing producer.
(Additional reporting by Keith Wallis in Singapore and Simon
Falush in London; Editing by Michael Urquhart, Jessica
Resnick-Ault and David Gregorio)