By Seng Li Peng
SINGAPORE, Dec 31 Brent crude prices dropped
towards $57 a barrel on Wednesday as weak Chinese manufacturing
data and demand concerns outweighed supply disruptions in Libya.
China's factory sector shrank for the first time in seven
months in December, with the final HSBC/Markit Purchasing
Managers' Index (PMI) for this month coming in at 49.6.
The final reading was higher than a preliminary reading of
49.5, but down from the final 50.0 in November. The 50.0 mark
separates growth from contraction.
"Clearly, demand concerns are one of the issues for the oil
market," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC
Markets.
China is the world's second largest oil consumer and any
contraction in its factory sector can have a big impact on
demand.
Brent for February delivery was down 79 cents at
$57.11 as of 0728 GMT, after earlier dropping as low as $56.87.
U.S. crude for February delivery was down 61 cents at
$53.51.
In the previous session, both Brent and U.S. crude hit their
lowest levels since May 2009.
"If we see a (PMI) number well under 49.5, it might spark
further stimulus speculation and that might end up being
supportive," McCarthy said of the HSBC/Markit reading.
Prices were also pressured by an unexpected build in U.S.
crude stocks.
U.S. crude inventories rose by 760,000 barrels last week to
387.3 million, according to industry group the American
Petroleum Institute, compared with analysts' expectations for a
decrease of around 100,000 barrels.
In a research note by Phillip Futures, it said that
benchmark crude prices could bottom out in the second quarter of
2015. Among the reasons cited were U.S. crude output being
curtailed by low oil prices and the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) likely cutting production
in its next meeting.
For now, global supplies are seen as overwhelming demand
even with fighting in Libya cutting crude output there.
A fire raging for almost a week at Libya's biggest oil port
of Es Sider has destroyed up to 1.8 million barrels of crude and
damaged seven storage tanks, top oil official al-Mabrook
al-Buseif said on Tuesday.
The turmoil in Libya has caused OPEC's oil supply to shrink
270,000 barrels per day (bpd) in December to a six-month low
below OPEC's target of 30 million bpd.
The Obama administration on Tuesday bowed to months of
growing pressure over a 40-year-old ban on exports of most
domestic crude, taking two steps expected to unleash a wave of
ultra-light shale oil onto global markets.
