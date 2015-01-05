* Oil hits new 5-1/2 year lows on both Brent, U.S. crude
futures
* S.Arabia moves to further protect European, U.S. market
share
* Russia pumps more oil than ever in 2014
* Iraq December oil exports highest since 1980
(Updates with post-settlement low in U.S. crude and settlement
in Brent)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Jan 5 The selloff in global oil
markets showed little signs of slowing in the new year, with
prices down as much as 6 percent on Monday, the lowest since
spring 2009, as fears deepened a supply glut that has vexed the
market for six months would continue.
U.S crude crashed below $50 a barrel while benchmark Brent
tumbled under $53 after data showed Russian oil output at
post-Soviet era highs and Iraqi oil exports near 35-year peaks.
U.S. driller ConocoPhillips added to the bearish
mood by announcing it struck first oil at a Norwegian North Sea
project.
Top crude exporter Saudi Arabia revealed it made deep cuts
to its monthly oil prices for European buyers ARM-OSP-E, the
sixth time since June it has slashed prices, corresponding with
the rout in crude futures markets over the period.
Analysts read the latest cut as reflecting Saudi Arabia's
fierce defence of its market share. The Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries kingpin also trimmed its prices
for U.S. refiners ARM-OSP-N for a sixth straight month, while
raising rates for Asia.
The euro's tumble to 2006 lows, and slower-than-expected
growth in U.S. manufacturing, completed the perfect storm for
the oil markets.
"There's no doubt that we have a combination of supplies
hitting their zenith at a time when demand is weakening," said
Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.
U.S. crude settled down $2.65, or 5 percent, at
$50.04 a barrel, and was at a post-settlement low of $49.77 by
3:15 p.m. ET (2015 GMT). The last time U.S. crude traded below
$50 was in April 2009.
Front-month Brent closed down $3.31, or almost 6
percent, at $53.11 a barrel. It dropped earlier to $52.66, its
lowest since May 2009.
Oil has plunged nearly 55 percent in value since June, when
Brent traded above $117 a barrel and U.S. crude above $107.
The selloff, which began on concerns of oversupply in high
quality U.S. shale crude, accelerated after the OPEC meeting in
November, when Saudi Arabia ruled out production cuts as a means
of boosting prices. The kingdom reasoned that reducing output
will hurt its market share instead.
Some traders seem certain that U.S. crude will be trading in
the $40 region later in the week if weekly oil inventory numbers
for the United States on Wednesday show another supply build.
"We're headed for a four-handle," said Tariq Zahir, managing
member at Tyche Capital Advisors in Laurel Hollow in New York.
"Maybe not today, but I'm sure when you get the inventory
numbers that come out this week, we definitely will."
Open interest for $40-$50 strike puts in U.S. crude have
risen several fold since the start of December, while $20-$30
puts for June 2015 have traded, said Stephen Schork, editor of
Pennsylvania-based The Schork Report.
Russia's oil output hit a post-Soviet high last year,
averaging 10.58 million barrels per day (bpd), up 0.7 percent
thanks to small non-state producers, Energy Ministry data
showed.
Iraq's oil exports were at their highest since 1980 in
December, an oil ministry spokesman said, with record sales from
the country's southern terminals.
The Russian and Iraqi data overshadowed reports of drops in
Libya's oil output because of conflict in that country. Libya's
oil output has fallen to around 380,000 bpd after the closure of
the OPEC producer's biggest oil port, Es Sider, along with
another oil port, Ras Lanuf.
