* Producers show no sign of cutting output despite
oversupply
* Political uncertainty in Greece curb investors' risk
appetite
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Jan 6 Oil edged up on Tuesday,
recovering from a five percent plunge in the previous session
that saw prices touch fresh 5-1/2 year lows in an oversupplied
market.
Growth in oil supplies showed no sign of abating, with
output in Russia hitting a record high in 2014 and exports from
OPEC's second largest producer Iraq the highest since 1980.
Jitters over political uncertainty in Greece drove investors out
of risk assets globally to safe haven bonds.
"It's building on the recent bearish supply demand output of
oil, led originally by the OPEC meeting," said Mark Keenan who
heads Asia commodities research at Societe Generale.
Brent crude gained 13 cents and was at $53.24 a
barrel by 0226 GMT, after dropping to a low of $52.66 on Monday,
its lowest since May 2009. U.S. crude was up 7 cents at
$50.11 after slipping below $50 for the first time since April
2009.
A recent slew of factors combined to push prices lower
still, Keenan said, pointing to concerns about Greece, high
output from Russia, Iraq and the United States and a stronger
dollar.
In December, U.S. oil inventories posted a substantial rise
only for the second time in history, he said, confirming a
supply glut at the world's largest oil consumer.
A rise in the dollar index for the sixth straight
month in December has also made dollar-denominated oil more
expensive, depressing prices.
Some economists expect cheaper oil to boost consumers'
purchasing power and buoy the global economy, but the 50 percent
plunge in oil prices since June has also raised deflationary
fears.
"This is great news for motorists, but it presents a
headache for policy makers, with the Fed keen to get their
policy settings back to something more normal, and Europe keen
to avoid a deflationary spiral," ANZ analysts said in a note.
A rebalancing of portfolios at major commodity indices which
starts on Thursday may widen the spread between Brent and West
Texas Intermediate, according to Societe Generale.
Up to $3 billion of Brent contracts will be bought versus
$1.14 billion of WTI contracts, the bank estimated. Although the
volumes are not significant, it could tilt sentiment towards a
stronger Brent, Keenan said.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Michael Perry)