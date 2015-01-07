* Brent up 5 cents after breaking below $50; U.S. crude
above $48
* U.S. crude oil inventories down but gasoline, distillates
rise
By Barani Krishnan and Samantha Sunne
NEW YORK, Jan 7 Oil closed up on Wednesday for
the first time in five days as traders took stock of the
market's rout after crude prices lost nearly 10 percent over two
days and benchmark Brent fell to below $50 a barrel.
Weekly data for U.S. crude inventories showed a surprising
drop last week, helping oil reverse early losses, although
gasoline and distillates stocks jumped by record levels.
Oil prices were lower in early New York trade, extending
their downdraft after the first negative reading in five years
for euro zone inflation. They rebounded after the inventory data
issued by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).
Brent's front-month contract settled at $51.15 a
barrel, up 5 cents from Tuesday's close. It hit a session low of
$49.66 in European trade, after euro zone consumer prices in
December fell by more than expected.
U.S. crude settled up 72 cents at $48.65, after
rallying earlier to $49.31.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R narrowed to $2.50,
its lowest since mid-October.
Some traders said oil markets could be at a crossroads after
losing over half their value from June highs, especially after
the astounding 10 percent drop in the past two days.
Others thought Wednesday's price action was just a reprieve
ahead of another leg lower.
"I would call this a dead cat bounce," said Tariq Zahir,
managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors in Laurel Hollow in
New York. "Nothing's fundamentally changed. These people that
have gone trying to pick a bottom have been wrong for weeks on
end."
U.S. gasoline and distillate fuel stocks soared by the most
ever last week, rising more than 19 million barrels as a global
crude oil surplus begins to translate into swelling fuel
inventories, the government data showed.
"The drawdown in crude oil inventories is really
inconsequential given the large amount of overall inventories,"
said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.
Some analysts said better-than-expected U.S. jobs data on
Wednesday could have aided sentiment in oil. Private employers
in the United States added 241,000 jobs in December, beating the
median forecasts of analysts, a report by a payrolls processor
showed.
