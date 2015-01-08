* U.S. crude stocks unexpectedly fall last week - EIA
* China crude imports likely hit record in Dec
* But pressure on prices remains strong
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Jan 8 Brent crude extended gains on
Thursday to hold above $51 a barrel, after an unexpected fall in
U.S. crude stocks snapped a 4-session decline the previous day.
Data showing the U.S. economy remained resilient amid
slowing global growth helped bolster oil, which was also
supported by Chinese crude imports likely hitting a record high
in December.
Brent crude marked an intraday high of $51.91 a
barrel and was at $51.60 by 0253 GMT, up 45 cents. U.S. crude
rose 57 cents to $49.22 after touching a peak of $49.65.
But pressure on prices that have plunged more than half
since June highs remains strong, with key producers such as OPEC
and Russia showing no signs of cutting output despite a supply
glut and as major economies in Europe and Asia struggle with
slowing growth.
"Sentiment towards the oil market remains negative but the
lack of downward momentum in overnight trading has left bears a
little nonplussed," said Michael McCarthy, chief market
strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney.
"We're looking for impetus to move down but the data
released in the last 24 hours has been supportive of higher
prices, not lower prices."
Economists have sharply raised estimates for U.S.
fourth-quarter growth after the country's trade deficit shrunk
in November on lower oil import costs.
U.S. crude inventories fell 3.1 million barrels
compared with analyst expectations for an increase of 880,000
barrels, data from the Energy Information Administration showed
on Wednesday.
The data also showed that gasoline and distillate fuel
stocks soared by the most ever last week, rising more than 19
million barrels as a global crude oil surplus begins to
translate into swelling fuel inventories.
Technical analysis of oil price charts showed that the
contracts have been oversold, McCarthy said, but the breach of
several price resistance levels in past sessions has made it
difficult for traders to predict where prices may find their
next level of support.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Joseph Radford)