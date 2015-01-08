(Corrects first paragraph to say oil price little changed,
corrects paragraph 5 to say Brent crude closed down 19 cents,
not up)
* U.S. jobs data show smallest layoffs in 17 years
* China crude imports likely hit record in December
* Top oil traders hire supertankers to store crude at sea
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Jan 8 Global oil prices were little
changed for a second straight day on Thursday after
better-than-expected U.S. jobs data helped the market hold
ground after a 10 percent loss earlier in the week.
But support for oil was likely to be short-lived as market
bears continue hunting for a bottom to the second-biggest price
rout in crude's history, traders said.
Some traders think oil prices could be at a crossroads after
losing over half their value from June highs, and that could
explain benchmark Brent's stalling at above $50 since Wednesday.
Others believe the market has just been handed a reprieve before
being hammered lower.
"I think there is selling fatigue and that's why you're
seeing some short covering," said John Kilduff, partner at New
York energy hedge fund Again Capital. "There are lots of folks
out there still looking for a bottom. This thing is not over
yet. Not by a long shot."
Brent crude settled down 19 cents at $51.15 a
barrel. It had dropped to $49.66 on Wednesday, its lowest since
spring 2009.
But U.S. crude finished up 14 cents at $48.79, after
plumbing a 5-1/2-year low of $46.83 in the previous session.
Brent had lost more than $5, or about 10 percent, in total
in the first two days of this week.
Data on Thursday showed jobless claims in the United States
fell last week, while a separate report said U.S. employers
announced a total of 483,171 job cuts in 2014. That was 5
percent fewer than in 2013 and the smallest number since 1997.
Monthly payrolls data for December, due on Friday, is
expected to show the 11th consecutive month of job gains above
200,000, the longest such stretch since 1994.
Expectations the European Central Bank could resort to
stimulus measures after a rash of weak economic data and record
crude imports by China in December, possibly due to attractive
pricing, also helped sentiment, traders said.
But the world's largest oil traders have also started hiring
supertankers to store crude at sea, marking a milestone in the
build-up of the global glut of supplies, freight brokers and
shipping sources said.
Trading firms, including Vitol, Trafigura
<TRAFGF.UL > and energy major Shell are among those
that have booked crude tankers for up to 12 months, the sources
told Reuters.
(Additional reporting by Alex Lawler in London; Editing by Dale
Hudson, William Hardy, Meredith Mazzilli and Chris Reese)