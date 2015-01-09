* Selloff in oil resumes after two days of relative calm
* Brent hits trough below $49, U.S. crude under $48
* Losses pared after biggest drop in 24 years in U.S. oil
rigs
* For week, Brent down 11 pct, U.S. crude down 8 pct
(Updates with Brent's settlement)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Jan 9 Global oil markets resumed their
slide on Friday, with Brent and U.S. crude hitting April 2009
lows and ending down for a seventh straight week, although
prices recovered from their lows after a sharp drop in the U.S.
oil rig count.
Benchmark Brent crude broke below $49 a barrel but closed
above the $50 support level it had clung to this week after oil
services firm Baker Hughes reported the largest drop in 24 years
in the number of U.S. oil drilling rigs.
Crude prices had barely moved in the past two sessions after
tumbling 10 percent the first two days of the week.
In Friday's early trade in New York, prices drifted about 50
cents lower as robust U.S. jobs data for December helped limit
losses.
The selling gained force about an hour to noon, pushing both
Brent and U.S. crude to an April 2009 trough. Prices retraced
their losses after the rig count issued by Baker Hughes.
"In my opinion we have not stabilized out yet," said Tariq
Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors in Laurel
Hollow in New York. "I do think that after seven weeks of
losses, you will see a bounceback at some point, and people are
waiting for that to short into. I am."
Brent settled down 85 cents at $50.11 a barrel,
after falling earlier to $48.90.
U.S. crude settled down 43 cents at $48.36, having
hit $47.16 earlier.
For the week, Brent lost 11 percent and U.S. crude 8
percent.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude, meanwhile, fell to a near
three-month low of $1.70 a barrel. In June, before the market
tumble that erased more than 50 percent off oil prices, Brent
traded nearly $10 higher to U.S. crude.
The number of rigs drilling for oil in the United States
fell by 61 this week, the most in a week since 1991, Baker
Hughes reported. The rig count has fallen in 10 of the last 13
weeks, from a record high of 1,609 in mid-October. The current
count of 1,421 in the week to Jan. 9 is the lowest since
February.
Oil analysis firm Wood Mackenzie said in a report on Friday
that even at $40 levels, less than 2 percent of global crude
production was at risk of making losses.
"Operators may prefer to continue producing oil at a loss
rather than stop production - especially for large projects such
as oil sands and mature fields in the North Sea," Wood Mackenzie
analyst Robert Plummer added.
(Additional reporting by Ron Bousso in London and Florence Tan
in Singapore; Editing by David Gregorio, Alan Crosby, Chris
Reese and Andrea Ricci)