* Brent could test resistance at $48.80/b - analyst
* Oversupply means market sentiment remains bearish
* Market wobbly following currency turmoil on Thursday
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Oil prices edged up in early
Asian trading on Friday benefiting from positive technical price
momentum, but analysts said it was too early for a trend
reversal of steep recent price falls as structural oversupply
remains in place.
While the fundamental outlook for oil remains bearish due to
oversupply, technical price indicators seem to allow space for
some short-term price increases.
"Brent oil may break a resistance at $48.80 per
barrel and rise more to $49.53, as indicated by its wave pattern
and a Fibonacci projection analysis," said Wang Tao, Reuters
market analyst for commodities and energy technicals.
"Support is at $47.51, the 61.8 percent Fibonacci
retracement on the rise from $45.59 to $50.62, a break below
which will lead to a further loss to $46.78, the 76.4 percent
retracement," he added.
Benchmark Brent crude futures were trading at $48.47 per
barrel at 0206 GMT, up 20 cents since their last settlement.
U.S. crude was trading at $46.55 a barrel, up 30 cents.
Despite the slight price gains, oil opened up into a wobbly
market after Switzerland's unexpected move on Thursday to
abandon its currency cap jolted markets already roiled by
plunging commodities prices, triggering the euro's biggest
one-day drop fall against the Swiss franc in history and an
11-year low against the U.S. dollar.
Investors took this as a sign that the European Central Bank
would launch large-scale bond buying next week, as many had
already expected.
The overall situation in oil markets remains dominated by
oversupply, created by soaring U.S. shale output as well as high
production from OPEC members, as well as Russia.
"We believe OPEC is playing a long game by creating a lower
oil price environment that will lead to
cancellation/postponement of investment in non-OPEC countries
outside the U.S.," French bank BNP Paribas said in an overnight
statement.
(Editing by Michael Perry)